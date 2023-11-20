  1. Home
Delhi Schools Reopen Today After Early Winter Break, Check Details Here

Delhi schools to reopen today after being shut for 15 days due to high pollution levels in the city. The notification for reopening schools was issued on November 18, 2023. Check details here. 

Updated: Nov 20, 2023 09:18 IST
Delhi Schools Reopen: Delhi Schools will reopen today, November 20, 2023. Schools in the capital were closed for almost 15 days due to the rising AQI levels in the city. According to the announcement made by the government schools were closed until November 18, 2023, for an early winter break.  

The Air Quality Index on Saturday, November 18, 2023, showed an improvement entering the very poor category after it was severe for the last few weeks. According to a notification released, all government-aided and privately recognized schools in Delhi will resume classes from pre-school to class 12 with effect from Monday, November 20, 2023. The notification however states that outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will not be held for the next week. 

The state government earlier announced the closure of schools on November 3 and 4, 2023 which was then extended to November 10, 2023, as GRAP IV was implemented. Classes for students from 10th and 12th were conducted online. 

The government announced an early winter break from November 9 to 18, 2023 and the order for reopening classes was issued on November 18, 2023, since the AQI had improved and the sub-committee on GRAP revoked the order which was in action under stage IV of GRAP. As of now, GRAP has been revoked and a ban on trucks and ongoing construction activities has been lifted however GRAP III is still in place.

