Delhi University: DU Academic Council Gives Nod to 2nd-Semester Syllabus For FYUP UG Programmes

Delhi University: As per the media reports, the University of Delhi has approved the 2nd-semester syllabus of four-year undergraduate programmes based on the UG curriculum framework. The council discussed the syllabus of 100 UG courses including BSc Electronic Science (Hons), BA Multimedia and Mass Communication (Hons), BA Business Economics (Hons), and BSc Microbiology (Hons).

The university had earlier approved only the first-year syllabi. As per the recent updates, a new curriculum has been implemented for the 2022-23 academic year after the Executive Council, in February, approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

About Delhi University 4-Years Undergraduate Programme 2022-2023

Students who took admission in 2022-23 batch will be the first ones to study four-year undergraduate courses. The DU UG four-year programme was prescribed by the New Education policy in 2020. The 4-year undergraduate programmes have various entry and exit options. Apart from this, students can study in blended (offline+online) mode.

In this programme, students will pass based on the number of years they have studied. They will get a certificate on completion of 1 year, a diploma in 2 years, or a 3rd or 4th-year degree if they complete the course. The duration of the post-graduation course will be based on the duration of their Undergraduate degree.

New Curriculum Framework 2022-23

According to a Council member, “The Academic Council has approved the syllabi of the second semester of undergraduate courses”. The matter will now be looked upon by the executive council, a senior decision-making body. The University had earlier approved the 1st-semester syllabus. A new curriculum has been enacted for the academic year 2022-23 after the executive council gave a nod to an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework for 2022, as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

When will the DU 2nd-Semester Clasess Start?

As per the media updates, the Delhi University first-semester classes started in November and will continue till March 2023. Whereas, the DU second-semester classes will commence from March and end in July 2023. For the upcoming 3 years, the council has approved additional 12 leaves in a year.

