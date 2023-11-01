DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Registration Begin Today, Apply Until November 6

DNB Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences will commence the registration process for the DNB (Post Diploma) course final mop-up round counselling today, November 1, 2023. Students participating in the counselling final mop-up round can complete the registration process through the link available on the official website.

The DNB final mop-up round is being conducted for admissions to the remaining vacant seats after the third round of counselling. As per the given schedule, the last date for students to register for the mop-up round counselling is November 6, 2023.

The DNB final mop-up round counselling registration link will be available on the official counselling website - counseling.nbe.edu.in. Students can also register for the mop-up round counselling through the direct link provided here.

DNB Counselling Registration Direct link - Click Here

DNB Mop-Up Round Counselling Registration

The link for candidates to apply for the DNB counselling is available on the official counselling portal. Eligible candidates can also follow the steps given here to complete the counselling registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DNB counselling

Step 2: Click on the mop-up round counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices entered and upload the documents for verification

Step 6: Submit the applications

As per the given schedule, the DNB counselling allotment result will be announced on November 9, 2023. Eligible candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the colleges for allotment by November 15, 2023.

