DU SOL Registrations 2023 for UG Programmes Commence, Get Direct Link Here

DU SOL Registrations 2023: The School of Open Learning, Delhi University have commenced the registration process for the DU SOL undergraduate programmes in online mode. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the Delhi University SOL UG courses can register themselves by filling out the details in the registration form at sol.du.ac.in or soladmission.samarth.edu.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the DU SOL registration form is July 31, 2023. Whereas, candidates can make the payment of the application fee by August 31. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully before applying for the DU SOL programmes.

DU SOL UG Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

DU SOL Registration 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the School of Open Learning, DU SOL registrations 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates DU SOL registrations 2023 commence June 14, 2023 Last date to submit the DU SOL registration form July 31, 2023 Last date of payment August 31, 2023

How to fill out the DU SOL registration form 2023?

Candidates who are wishing to apply for the DU SOL admissions can follow the steps given below to know how to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU SOL- sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the online admission portal available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the relevant personal and course details in the provided space

Step 4: After this, upload the scanned copies of the valid documents

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and submit the registration fee as required through the link that will be accessible after only verification (this process may take 3-5 days).

Step 6: Download the fee receipt and DU SOL identity card for future reference

