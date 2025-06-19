TN HSE (+2) Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Download Class 12th Admit Card Here

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 has been released on 19th June 2025, by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students need to enter their login details, like enrollment number and date of birth.
The TN HSE+2 Supplementary Examinations 2025 are officially scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 2, 2025. All exams will be conducted in a single shift, running from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM each day.
This year, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the Class 12 (HSE +2) exam results on May 8 during a press conference. The exams were held from March 3 to March 25. DGE also shared that the overall pass percentage was 95.03%. Read here to download the TN HSE Class 12th Admit Card 2025.
Step 1: Go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the TN HSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2025 link.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials, like application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Check your admit card and download it.
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.
TN HSE 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: Details Mentioned
Students must carefully check all the details printed on the hall ticket. If they find any mistakes, they should inform their school authorities immediately and get them corrected before the exam.
Name of the Board
Student’s Full Name
Father’s and Mother’s Name
Roll Number / Registration Number
Subject Names with Subject Codes
TN 12th Exam Dates and Days
Exam Centre Name and Address
Important Instructions for Students
