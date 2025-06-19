Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

TN HSE (+2) Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Download Class 12th Admit Card Here

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the TN HSE 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 on 19th June, on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students need to enter their login credentials, like enrollment number and date of birth. Get more detailed information here about the TN HSE +2 Supplementary Admit Card 2025.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 14:41 IST
TN HSE (+2) Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 Released at dge.tn.gov.in
TN HSE (+2) Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 Released at dge.tn.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 has been released on 19th June 2025, by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students need to enter their login details, like enrollment number and date of birth.

The TN HSE+2 Supplementary Examinations 2025 are officially scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 2, 2025. All exams will be conducted in a single shift, running from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM each day.

This year, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the Class 12 (HSE +2) exam results on May 8 during a press conference. The exams were held from March 3 to March 25. DGE also shared that the overall pass percentage was 95.03%. Read here to download the TN HSE Class 12th Admit Card 2025.

Updated on 4:48 PM

TN 12th Admit Card 2025: Supplementary Hall Ticket

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2025 has been released on 19th June, 2025 the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
Updated on 4:28 PM

TN HSE +2 Supplementary Admit Card 2025: Official Website

Students can now download their TN HSE 12th Class Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
Updated on 4:23 PM

TN HSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Date 2025

Tamil Nadu Class 12th HSE Supplementary Exam will be conducted from June 25 to July 2, 2025. Students can now download their TN HSE +2 Supplementary Admit Card 2025 from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
Updated on 4:13 PM

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

To download the admit card, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
  • Click on the hall ticket link.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • Download and print it out.
Updated on 4:07 PM

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: Login Credentials

Students need to enter these login credentials:

  • Application number
  • Date of birth
Updated on 4:00 PM

TN Class 12th Hall Ticket 2025 Out

TN HSE Class 12th Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students need to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.

How to Download TN HSE 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025?

Students can follow these steps to download the TN HSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the TN HSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, like application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Check your admit card and download it.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: Details Mentioned

Students must carefully check all the details printed on the hall ticket. If they find any mistakes, they should inform their school authorities immediately and get them corrected before the exam.

  • Name of the Board

  • Student’s Full Name

  • Father’s and Mother’s Name

  • Roll Number / Registration Number

  • Subject Names with Subject Codes

  • TN 12th Exam Dates and Days

  • Exam Centre Name and Address

  • Important Instructions for Students

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News