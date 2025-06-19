TN HSE (+2) Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Download Class 12th Admit Card Here

TN HSE 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 has been released on 19th June 2025, by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students need to enter their login details, like enrollment number and date of birth.

The TN HSE+2 Supplementary Examinations 2025 are officially scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 2, 2025. All exams will be conducted in a single shift, running from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM each day.

This year, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) announced the Class 12 (HSE +2) exam results on May 8 during a press conference. The exams were held from March 3 to March 25. DGE also shared that the overall pass percentage was 95.03%. Read here to download the TN HSE Class 12th Admit Card 2025.