How AI Tools Like ChatGPT Are Transforming the Teaching Profession?

Ana Sepúlveda, a math teacher for 6th grade honors students in Dallas, found a new and exciting way to teach geometry. Since her students love soccer, she asked ChatGPT for help in creating a fun lesson. In just seconds, ChatGPT gave her a five-page lesson plan with the theme, “Geometry is everywhere in soccer, on the field, in the ball, and even in the stadiums!”
The lesson explained how shapes and angles are used in soccer, gave questions to ask students like “Why are shapes important in the game?”, and even suggested a hands-on project where students design their soccer field using rulers and protractors.
Sepúlveda said, “Using AI has been a game-changer.” She even uses ChatGPT to translate lessons into Spanish for her dual-language classroom. It also helps her plan lessons, talk to parents, and keep her students more engaged.
AI is Saving Teachers Time and Reducing Stress
Across the United States, many teachers are now using AI tools for their work. These tools help them:
-
Create quizzes and worksheets
-
Plan and design lessons
-
Grade papers (especially multiple-choice tests)
-
Handle paperwork and admin work
This gives teachers more time to focus on helping students. A recent Gallup and Walton Family Foundation poll found that:
-
6 in 10 public school teachers used AI during the last school year
-
Teachers using AI weekly said it saved them about 6 hours each week
-
High school teachers and new teachers use it the most
States Are Now Giving AI Guidelines for Classrooms
As more schools start using AI, some states are now creating rules and training for teachers. Around 24 states have shared guidance on how to use AI in schools. But how schools apply this guidance can be different. Maya Israel, an expert from the University of Florida, says AI should not replace a teacher’s judgment. For example:
-
AI is great for grading multiple-choice questions
-
But it’s not always good at grading essays that need human understanding
Teachers Say AI Improves Their Work and Work-Life Balance
Teachers who use AI say it has made their work better. About:
-
80% said it saved them time on worksheets, assessments, and admin work
-
60% said it helped improve the quality of materials they give to students
Mary McCarthy, a high school teacher in Houston, said AI tools have helped her balance her work and home life. She’s used them for lesson planning and other teaching tasks. Thanks to training from her school district, she can also teach her students how to use AI tools the right way.
“If I say, ‘AI is bad and kids are going to get lazy,’ then yes, it could happen, if we don’t teach them how to use it properly,” said McCarthy. “It’s my job to help them understand how to use AI in the right way.”
Teachers Believe AI Should Be Used Carefully
When ChatGPT was first launched in 2022, many schools banned it. But now, more schools are finding smart ways to bring it into the classroom. Still, many teachers are careful not to let students rely on AI too much.
-
About 50% of teachers worry that students may stop thinking for themselves.
-
Teachers fear AI may reduce critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Some teachers are now learning how to recognize when students use AI to write their assignments. For example, Darren Barkett, a high school English teacher in Colorado, shared that AI-written work usually has no grammar mistakes and uses very complex language that doesn’t match how the student normally writes. While he personally uses ChatGPT to help with grading and lesson planning, he also makes sure to carefully check his students’ work to ensure they aren’t misusing the tool.
