How AI Tools Like ChatGPT Are Transforming the Teaching Profession?

Teachers across the U.S. are using AI tools like ChatGPT to save time, plan lessons, and improve student learning. It helps with tasks like grading, creating worksheets, and even translating content. While AI is useful, teachers are also careful to guide students on using it properly and not becoming too dependent on it.

Ana Sepúlveda, a math teacher for 6th grade honors students in Dallas, found a new and exciting way to teach geometry. Since her students love soccer, she asked ChatGPT for help in creating a fun lesson. In just seconds, ChatGPT gave her a five-page lesson plan with the theme, “Geometry is everywhere in soccer, on the field, in the ball, and even in the stadiums!” The lesson explained how shapes and angles are used in soccer, gave questions to ask students like “Why are shapes important in the game?”, and even suggested a hands-on project where students design their soccer field using rulers and protractors. Sepúlveda said, “Using AI has been a game-changer.” She even uses ChatGPT to translate lessons into Spanish for her dual-language classroom. It also helps her plan lessons, talk to parents, and keep her students more engaged.

AI is Saving Teachers Time and Reducing Stress Across the United States, many teachers are now using AI tools for their work. These tools help them: Create quizzes and worksheets

Plan and design lessons

Grade papers (especially multiple-choice tests)

Handle paperwork and admin work This gives teachers more time to focus on helping students. A recent Gallup and Walton Family Foundation poll found that: 6 in 10 public school teachers used AI during the last school year

Teachers using AI weekly said it saved them about 6 hours each week

High school teachers and new teachers use it the most States Are Now Giving AI Guidelines for Classrooms As more schools start using AI, some states are now creating rules and training for teachers. Around 24 states have shared guidance on how to use AI in schools. But how schools apply this guidance can be different. Maya Israel, an expert from the University of Florida, says AI should not replace a teacher’s judgment. For example:

AI is great for grading multiple-choice questions

But it’s not always good at grading essays that need human understanding Teachers Say AI Improves Their Work and Work-Life Balance Teachers who use AI say it has made their work better. About: 80% said it saved them time on worksheets, assessments, and admin work

60% said it helped improve the quality of materials they give to students Mary McCarthy, a high school teacher in Houston, said AI tools have helped her balance her work and home life. She’s used them for lesson planning and other teaching tasks. Thanks to training from her school district, she can also teach her students how to use AI tools the right way. “If I say, ‘AI is bad and kids are going to get lazy,’ then yes, it could happen, if we don’t teach them how to use it properly,” said McCarthy. “It’s my job to help them understand how to use AI in the right way.”