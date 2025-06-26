Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
How AI Tools Like ChatGPT Are Transforming the Teaching Profession?

Teachers across the U.S. are using AI tools like ChatGPT to save time, plan lessons, and improve student learning. It helps with tasks like grading, creating worksheets, and even translating content. While AI is useful, teachers are also careful to guide students on using it properly and not becoming too dependent on it.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 14:40 IST
AI Tools Like ChatGPT Are Transforming the Teaching Profession
Ana Sepúlveda, a math teacher for 6th grade honors students in Dallas, found a new and exciting way to teach geometry. Since her students love soccer, she asked ChatGPT for help in creating a fun lesson. In just seconds, ChatGPT gave her a five-page lesson plan with the theme, “Geometry is everywhere in soccer, on the field, in the ball, and even in the stadiums!”

The lesson explained how shapes and angles are used in soccer, gave questions to ask students like “Why are shapes important in the game?”, and even suggested a hands-on project where students design their soccer field using rulers and protractors.

Sepúlveda said, “Using AI has been a game-changer.” She even uses ChatGPT to translate lessons into Spanish for her dual-language classroom. It also helps her plan lessons, talk to parents, and keep her students more engaged.

AI is Saving Teachers Time and Reducing Stress

Across the United States, many teachers are now using AI tools for their work. These tools help them:

  • Create quizzes and worksheets

  • Plan and design lessons

  • Grade papers (especially multiple-choice tests)

  • Handle paperwork and admin work

This gives teachers more time to focus on helping students. A recent Gallup and Walton Family Foundation poll found that:

  • 6 in 10 public school teachers used AI during the last school year

  • Teachers using AI weekly said it saved them about 6 hours each week

  • High school teachers and new teachers use it the most

States Are Now Giving AI Guidelines for Classrooms

As more schools start using AI, some states are now creating rules and training for teachers. Around 24 states have shared guidance on how to use AI in schools. But how schools apply this guidance can be different. Maya Israel, an expert from the University of Florida, says AI should not replace a teacher’s judgment. For example:

  • AI is great for grading multiple-choice questions

  • But it’s not always good at grading essays that need human understanding

Teachers Say AI Improves Their Work and Work-Life Balance

Teachers who use AI say it has made their work better. About:

  • 80% said it saved them time on worksheets, assessments, and admin work

  • 60% said it helped improve the quality of materials they give to students

Mary McCarthy, a high school teacher in Houston, said AI tools have helped her balance her work and home life. She’s used them for lesson planning and other teaching tasks. Thanks to training from her school district, she can also teach her students how to use AI tools the right way.

“If I say, ‘AI is bad and kids are going to get lazy,’ then yes, it could happen, if we don’t teach them how to use it properly,” said McCarthy. “It’s my job to help them understand how to use AI in the right way.”

Teachers Believe AI Should Be Used Carefully

When ChatGPT was first launched in 2022, many schools banned it. But now, more schools are finding smart ways to bring it into the classroom. Still, many teachers are careful not to let students rely on AI too much.

  • About 50% of teachers worry that students may stop thinking for themselves.

  • Teachers fear AI may reduce critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Some teachers are now learning how to recognize when students use AI to write their assignments. For example, Darren Barkett, a high school English teacher in Colorado, shared that AI-written work usually has no grammar mistakes and uses very complex language that doesn’t match how the student normally writes. While he personally uses ChatGPT to help with grading and lesson planning, he also makes sure to carefully check his students’ work to ensure they aren’t misusing the tool.

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

