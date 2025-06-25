AP PGECET Result 2025 Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, 93.55% Candidates Qualify, Download Rank Card

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AP PGECET Result 2025 has been released on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download the result using their login credentials like application number and date of birth. Candidates who successfully qualify the exam will be eligible for admission into M.Tech and M.Pharm programs offered by recognized universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Get more details here to download the result.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 14:42 IST
AP PGECET Result 2025 Released
AP PGECET Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025 results have been announced on June 25, 2025. Candidates can now check and download their AP PGECET 2025 rank card from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The results are available online in the form of a rank card. To access the AP PGECET 2025 rank card, candidates must keep their registration number and hall ticket number ready.

The AP PGECET 2025 result includes important details such as the candidate’s rank, percentile, marks obtained, and qualification status. All candidates are advised to download and print their rank card for future admission processes.

Those who qualify in the exam will be eligible for admission to M.Tech and M.Pharm courses offered by various universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Read this article for detailed information about AP PGECET Result 2025.

Steps to Download AP PGECET Result 2025

Candidates can follow these given steps to download their AP PGECET Scorecard 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP PGECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP PGECET Result 2025 Link.

Step 3: Enter your login information like application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Check and Download your AP PGECET Result 2025.

Step 5: Take a print out of your result for future reference.

AP PGECET Counselling 2025

The official notification for AP PGECET Counselling 2025 will soon be released on the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who qualify the AP PGECET 2025 exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Admissions will be based on the AP PGECET, GATE, and GPAT scores. The counselling procedure will involve multiple steps, including registration, payment of counselling fees, document verification, web options entry, seat allotment, and reporting to the allotted institute.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official website for detailed instructions and important dates related to the counselling process.

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

