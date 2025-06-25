AP PGECET Result 2025 Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, 93.55% Candidates Qualify, Download Rank Card

AP PGECET Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2025 results have been announced on June 25, 2025. Candidates can now check and download their AP PGECET 2025 rank card from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The results are available online in the form of a rank card. To access the AP PGECET 2025 rank card, candidates must keep their registration number and hall ticket number ready.

The AP PGECET 2025 result includes important details such as the candidate’s rank, percentile, marks obtained, and qualification status. All candidates are advised to download and print their rank card for future admission processes.

Those who qualify in the exam will be eligible for admission to M.Tech and M.Pharm courses offered by various universities and colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Read this article for detailed information about AP PGECET Result 2025.