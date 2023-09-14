  1. Home
DU Special Spot Round 2023 Schedule Released; Check Admission Dates Here

DU Special Spot Round 2023 admission dates are live now. Check out the complete schedule on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. Check schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 14, 2023 16:23 IST
DU Special Spot Round 2023 Schedule
DU Special Spot Round 2023 Admission: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the special spot round admission dates. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. The authorities will begin the spot-round registration process on September 18. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is September 20, 2023.

According to the official schedule, DU special spot round 2023 vacant seats will be displayed on September 18, 2023. Candidates who had applied for CSAS-2023 and were not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate.

On the declaration of the DU UG Special Spot Round 2023, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. Also, the candidates who were allocated a seat in spot round 1 or 2 will be able to participate in the special spot admission round.

DU Special Spot Round 2023 Admission Dates

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

Particulars

Dates

Declaration of vacant seats for SPECIAL

SPOT ADMISSION ROUND

September 18, 2023

Registration window

September 18 to 20, 2023

Declaration of Special Spot Allocation

September 21, 2023

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat

September 21 to 22, 2023

Colleges to Verify and Approve the online

applications

September 21 to 23, 2023

Last date of Online payment of admission

fees by the Candidates

September 24, 2023 till 04:59 P.M

DU Special Spot Round 2023 Schedule- Click Here (PDF File)

The official statement further reads, “It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in special spot admission round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UOD.’’

