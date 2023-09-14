DU Special Spot Round 2023 Schedule Released; Check Admission Dates Here

DU Special Spot Round 2023 Admission: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the special spot round admission dates. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. The authorities will begin the spot-round registration process on September 18. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is September 20, 2023.

According to the official schedule, DU special spot round 2023 vacant seats will be displayed on September 18, 2023. Candidates who had applied for CSAS-2023 and were not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate.

On the declaration of the DU UG Special Spot Round 2023, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. Also, the candidates who were allocated a seat in spot round 1 or 2 will be able to participate in the special spot admission round.

DU Special Spot Round 2023 Admission Dates

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

Particulars Dates Declaration of vacant seats for SPECIAL SPOT ADMISSION ROUND September 18, 2023 Registration window September 18 to 20, 2023 Declaration of Special Spot Allocation September 21, 2023 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat September 21 to 22, 2023 Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications September 21 to 23, 2023 Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates September 24, 2023 till 04:59 P.M

DU Special Spot Round 2023 Schedule- Click Here (PDF File)

The official statement further reads, “It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in special spot admission round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UOD.’’

Also Read: CPGET Counselling 2023: Phase 1 Registrations Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here