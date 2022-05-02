DU Turns 100: Delhi University to Allow Dropout Students a chance to complete Degree and Take Final Exams

100 Years of DU: As per the recent announcement the University of Delhi (DU) is planning to give their ex-students a chance to complete their degree this year. The authorities announced that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time "centenary" chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree. The portal for registration of interested students will open from 1st May. Delhi University is celebrating centenary year in 2022 that will start from 1st May 2022. Several events will be lined up throughout the year and the celebrations will conclude on 1st May 2023.

Official Order from DU's Dean of Examination

As per the official notice, "Undergraduate, postgraduate and professional course students who took regular courses, Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), School of Open Learning (SOL) and External Cell will be able to apply for registration. The former students can submit their registration forms for centenary chance examination by June 14, 2022."

Further, the notice stated, "The former students can also fill in their registration form by using the online students' portal link of Delhi University. After filling in the registration form, the students can keep the printout of the filled forms for further communication."

DU's Centenary Year's Celebration

As per media reports, one of the official stated, as part of this celebration, ex-students eligible for this option will be given two chances - the first being around September and October, and the second, somewhere around March. “There will be a separate registration for them, and students who could not take two-three papers can sit for their exams.

This decision was approved in January 2021 in a special Executive Council meeting, which was held specifically to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university. Also, provisional admit cards will be issued after confirmation of the registration form by their respective faculty, department, college or centre.

Guidelines for Dropout Students Appearing in Exams

The undergraduate and postgraduate students who have completed their course and statutory requirement prescribed for completion of the course and have essential repeat or failed as per the final year marksheet (can be in any semester or year) will be considered for centenary chance. Students can appear for maximum upto 4 papers for annual mode and upto 8 papers for semester scheme. The centenary chance will be conducted only for theory and practical exams and not for internal assessment. Students while applying for centenary chance are required to provide details or documents as required, failing which may lead to non-consideration of their candidature in the centenary chance exams. MPhil and PhD students will not be considered for this centenary chance.

