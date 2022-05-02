NEET 2022 to be used as Entrance Test for BSc Nursing for AMFS Colleges, Application Date Extended till 16th May

NEET 2022 Application Date Extended: National Testing Agency - NTA, has decided to extend the application timeline for the NEET UG 2022 Entrance exam as per the latest update. The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2022 for UG Medical Entrance Exam was to conclude on 6th May 2022. However, the same has been extended by another week keeping in mind the requests put forth by BSc Nursing aspirants of Nursing Colleges of AMFS.

While the NEET UG 2022 application date has been extended, the exam date remains unchanged at 17th July 2022. Candidates who are yet to register themselves fir NEET 2022 Exam can now complete the online application process by logging onto the neet.nta.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to NEET 2022 application form is also provided below as well:

Register for NEET UG 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Application Date Extended to accommodate BSc Nursing aspirants

To confirm the development regarding change in the NEET 2022 application date, the NTA released an official notification on its website. The circular notes that the NEET UG 2022 Exam will also be used as a screening test for admission to the B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at Colleges of the Nursing of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). In line with this, the apex testing agency has decided to extend the application timeline for NEET UG 2022, allowing BSc Nursing aspirants to complete the online registration and application process.

Click Here to Read the Complete Notification

Which AMFS Nursing Colleges will admit students through NEET 2022?

The official notice released by NTA reads that the following Colleges of the Nursing of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) will be admitting students for UG medical courses on the basis of NEET 2022 exam.

Colleges Total Number of Seats College of Nursing, AFMC Pune 40 College of Nursing, CH (EC) Kolkata 30 College of Nursing, INHS Asvini, Mumbai 40 College of Nursing, AH (R&R) New Delhi 30 College of Nursing, CH (CC) Lucknow 40 College of Nursing, CH (AF) Bangalore 40 Total 220

For more details about AFMS Institutions, please visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also get more details or clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

Also Read: NEET MDS 2022 Exam Today, Know Exam-Day Guidelines, Instructions for Candidates Here