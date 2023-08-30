  1. Home
  DU UG Admission 2023: Spot Admission Registration Closes Today, Allotment Result on September 1

DU UG Admission 2023: Spot Admission Registration Closes Today, Allotment Result on September 1

Delhi University to close the spot admission application window today, August 30, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the application process through the link given here. The spot round allotment result will be announced on September 1, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 30, 2023 09:13 IST
Delhi University Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University has started the spot admission round for undergraduate admissions. According to the spot admission schedule released, the window for candidates to apply for the spot admission round 1 will close today, August 30, 2023. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds of Delhi University can now visit the official website and apply for the spot admission round. 

Delhi University spot admission round 1 application window is available on the CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates are required to register and fill in the required details in the admission application form. The first round of seat allotment result will be released on September 1, 2023. Students allotted seats can complete the admissions by reporting to the colleges between September 1 and 5, 2023. 

DU UG Admission 2023 Spot Round Schedule

Particulars

Date

DU spot admission round applications

August 29 to 30, 2023

DU spot admission round 1 allotment

September 1, 2023

Accept allotted seats

September 1 to 3, 2023

Verification and approval of applications

September 2 to 4, 2023

Last date for online payment

September 5, 2023

Delhi University is conducting the spot admission round for the vacant seats in the colleges affiliated with the university. Those students who were unable to get an allotment or those who wish to participate in the spot admission round are eligible to apply for admissions. Based on the vacancy available the allotment list will be released. Candidates eligible for the allotment can complete the further admission procedure as per the gicen timeline. 

