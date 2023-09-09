  1. Home
DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 Registration Close Today, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

Delhi University will close the spot admission round 2 application window today, September 9, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply can submit the applications through the link available here. 

Updated: Sep 9, 2023 09:41 IST
DU UG Spot Admission Round 2 Application Close Today
DU UG Spot Admission Round 2 Application Close Today

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University will close the DU UG spot admission round 2 application window today, September 9, 2023. Those interested in participating in the spot admission round can visit the official website of the university to register for the allotment. 

Those candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can register for the spot admissions. Candidates must however note that the allotment will be conducted based on the availability of seats and the choices of the candidates. 

DU UG spot admission round 2 registration link is available on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to register for the UG spot admission is also available here.

DU UG Spot Admission Application Direct link - Click Here

DU UG 2023 Spot Admission Round 2

Particulars

Date

Declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round 2

September 7, 2023

Candidates to apply for spot admission round 2

September 7 to 9, 2023

Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 2

September 11, 2023

Candidates to “accept” the allocated seat

September 11 to 13, 2023

Colleges to verify and approve the online applications

September 11 to 14, 2023

Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates

September 15, 2023

How to Apply for DU UG Spot Admission 2023

The Delhi University UG spot admission round 2 registration link is available on the official CSAS portal. To be considered for the allotment round it is mandatory for candidates to register for the spot admission round. Check the steps given below and apply for the spot admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the UG admission portal

Step 3: Login using the CUET application number and password

Step 4: Complete the application for spot admission

Step 5: Enter the choices for allotment and click on the final submission link

Also Read: DU UG vacant seats for round 2 spot admission 2023 releases at admission.uod.ac.in, check pdf here
