DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 Registration Close Today, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University will close the DU UG spot admission round 2 application window today, September 9, 2023. Those interested in participating in the spot admission round can visit the official website of the university to register for the allotment.

Those candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can register for the spot admissions. Candidates must however note that the allotment will be conducted based on the availability of seats and the choices of the candidates.

DU UG spot admission round 2 registration link is available on the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to register for the UG spot admission is also available here.

DU UG Spot Admission Application Direct link - Click Here

DU UG 2023 Spot Admission Round 2

Particulars Date Declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round 2 September 7, 2023 Candidates to apply for spot admission round 2 September 7 to 9, 2023 Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 2 September 11, 2023 Candidates to “accept” the allocated seat September 11 to 13, 2023 Colleges to verify and approve the online applications September 11 to 14, 2023 Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 15, 2023

How to Apply for DU UG Spot Admission 2023

The Delhi University UG spot admission round 2 registration link is available on the official CSAS portal. To be considered for the allotment round it is mandatory for candidates to register for the spot admission round. Check the steps given below and apply for the spot admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the UG admission portal

Step 3: Login using the CUET application number and password

Step 4: Complete the application for spot admission

Step 5: Enter the choices for allotment and click on the final submission link

Also Read: DU UG vacant seats for round 2 spot admission 2023 releases at admission.uod.ac.in, check pdf here