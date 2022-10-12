DUET 2022: NTA Releases Advance City Intimation Slip for PG, PhD Programmes, Check Notice Here

DUET 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced city intimation slip for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for PG and PhD programmes. Candidates can download the DUET advanced city intimation slip online at - ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in. To check the exam city, they will have to use their application number and date of birth to check. The DUET exams will be conducted from 17th to 21st October in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Once the DUET advance city intimation slip exam centre is allotted it will not change. The examinations will take place in 28 cities across the country for 74 courses for post graduation programme and 55 courses for PhD programme.

DUET Advance City Intimation Slip 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download DUET Advance City Intimation Slip 2022?

The official notification of NTA states, ''The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the above-mentioned Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

To download the advanced exam city intimation slip of DUET, candidates will have to visit the official website. On the hompage, go to the latest section and click on - Download City Intimation Slip. A new login window will be displayed on the screen. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth in the login window. The advanced exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022

NTA will conduct the DUET PG exam 2022 on 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st October 2022 in three shifts. DUET PG 2022 shift one will be held from 8 to 10 am, shift two from 12:30 to 2:30 pm, shift three from 5 to 7 pm. The NTA has also shared helpdesk numbers for candidates who will face issues in downloading/checking the examination city intimation slip for the entrance examination. The candidates can contact at 011-40759000 / 011-6922770 or send an e-mail at duet@nta.ac.in.