    Education Minister to Launch SATHEE Online Learning Platform on March 6, Get Details Here

    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching the online learning platform SATHEE on March 6, 2023 for students preparing for various competitive exams. Check details here.

    Updated: Mar 2, 2023 14:32 IST
    SATHEE online platform on March 6
    SATHEE online platform on March 6

    UGC Online Learning Platform: The University Grants Commission has announced that the Union Education Minister will be launching self-placed interactive learning and assessment platform for students preparing for competitive exams and other national-level exams.

    As per the information by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the learning platform will be launched on March 6, 2023. In a tweet by the chairman, he mentioned that the Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exam also known as SATHEE is an initiative taken by the Education Ministry with IIT Kanpur with an aim to bridge the gap between the students who can afford costly entrance exam guidance and coaching and those who cannot. 

     

    SATHEE will be launched on March 6, 2023, at 10:45 AM by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The online platform will help students learn concepts and focus on their weak topics through the help of video lessons. The lessons and videos are prepared by the Indian Institutes of Technology and the faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science.

    Also Read: KCET Application Form 2023 Releases at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply For Karnataka CET

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories