FMGE December 2023 Registrations Anytime Soon; Check Expected Schedule, Previous Year Trends Here

FMGE December 2023 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released a notification stating that the registration process will begin on October 16, 2023. However, the application window has not opened yet implying that the registrations have been delayed. However, it is expected that the window will open soon.

As per the previous year's trends, the registrations were starting in October from the past 3 years. Apart from this, candidates can also check out the last year’s exam dates. However, there is no official notification regarding the same.

FMGE December 2023 Registration: Previous Year Trends Here

Candidates can check out the last year’s registration dates here:

FMGE Exam Session Registration Begins Exam Date December 2023 Anytime soon To be announced December 2022 September 9, 2022, January 20, 2022, December 2021 October 14, 2021, December 12, 2021, December 2020 October 9, 2020, December 4, 2020, December 2019 October 11, 2019, December 20, 2019

What is FMGE December Registration 2023 Date?

After assessing the past trends, it is expected the FMGE 2023 December registrations may begin shortly. The application window might remain active till the last week of October 2023 or November first week.

Moreover, the exam date for last year's December session was deferred, however, in the last 5 years, the exam has been administered in the month of December only.

It is known that there is an unknown delay in the registration window. However, candidates can expect the opening anytime soon.

Documents Required for FMGE December 2023 Registration

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Proof of Citizenship: Passport; OCI Card + Passport of the country of Citizenship Eligibility Certificate Primary Medical Qualification Degree certificate/ Provisional Pass Certificate duly attested by the Embassy of India Documents and Images (Photograph, Scanned Signatures, and Thumb Impression)

