FMGE December 2023 Registrations Anytime Soon; Check Expected Schedule, Previous Year Trends Here

FMGE December 2023 Registrations have been delayed but will begin shortly. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for updates.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 19, 2023 13:02 IST
FMGE December 2023 Registrations
FMGE December 2023 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released a notification stating that the registration process will begin on October 16, 2023. However, the application window has not opened yet implying that the registrations have been delayed. However, it is expected that the window will open soon. 

As per the previous year's trends, the registrations were starting in October from the past 3 years. Apart from this, candidates can also check out the last year’s exam dates. However, there is no official notification regarding the same. 

FMGE December 2023 Registration: Previous Year Trends Here

Candidates can check out the last year’s registration dates here:

FMGE Exam Session

Registration Begins

Exam Date

December 2023

Anytime soon

To be announced

December 2022

September 9, 2022,

January 20, 2022,

December 2021

October 14, 2021,

December 12, 2021,

December 2020

October 9, 2020,

December 4, 2020,

December 2019

October 11, 2019,

December 20, 2019

What is FMGE December Registration 2023 Date?

After assessing the past trends, it is expected the FMGE 2023 December registrations may begin shortly. The application window might remain active till the last week of October 2023 or November first week. 

Moreover, the exam date for last year's December session was deferred, however, in the last 5 years, the exam has been administered in the month of December only.

It is known that there is an unknown delay in the registration window. However, candidates can expect the opening anytime soon. 

Documents Required for FMGE December 2023 Registration

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Proof of Citizenship: Passport; OCI Card + Passport of the country of Citizenship

Eligibility Certificate

Primary Medical Qualification Degree certificate/ Provisional Pass Certificate duly attested by the Embassy of India

Documents and Images (Photograph, Scanned Signatures, and Thumb Impression)

