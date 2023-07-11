FMGE June 2023 Session Selective and Final Edit Window Close Today

FMGE June 2023 Session Application Correction: The selective and final edit window for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) June 2023 session will close today, July 11, 2023. Candidates appearing for the FMGE 2023 June session exams can visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations until 11:55 pm today to make the necessary changes and correct the images uploaded.

NBE will be conducting the FMGE 2023 June session exams on July 25, 2023. According to the official notification, incorrect images can be edited before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Students can however rectify mistakes in documents uploaded in FMGE 2023 applications until July 13, 2023.

Students are required to submit the attested and original primary medical qualification certificate, eligibility certificate or admission letter, and proof of citizenship. The link to make the changes is available on the official website natboard.edu.in.

FMGE Application Correction Window - Click Here

FMGE 2023 Instructions for Editing Images

Candidates are required to go through the instructions provided to make the necessary changes in the application form.

Students are required to upload a passport-size photograph in the given dimensions less than 80Kb in JPG/ JPEG format.

Candidates are required to upload two photographs - a real-time photo taken by the webcam when filling out the application and a recent photo that is not more than 3 months old.

To upload the signature image students need to use a black or dark blue ink pen to sign within a 1.5 cm by 3.5 cm box.

The digital image of the signature has to be transferred into a computer and cropped to the mentioned ratio.

The size of the thumb impression should be less than 80 kb and the scanned image must be in jpg/ jpeg format.

