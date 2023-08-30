GATE 2024 Registrations Likely Today, Check Eligibility, Application Process and Fee Here

GATE 2024 Registrations: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore is likely to begin the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 registration process today, August 30, 2023. The registrations were earlier scheduled to begin on August 24, 2023, which were then postponed to August 30, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the entrance exam can visit the official website today to submit their applications.

As per the given schedule, the last date for students to submit the GATE 2024 applications is September 29, 2023. The application window will however remain open until October 13, 2023, for students to complete the registrations and submit the applications with a late fee. Candidates are advised to submit the applications before the given time period in order to be eligible to appear for the GATE 2024 entrance exam.

The registration link and application form for GATE 2024 will be available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to register for the GATE 2024 exams.

GATE 2024 Registration - Link to be available soon

GATE 2024 Registrations

The GATE 2024 registration window will open soon. Eligible candidates can visit the official website or follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website for GATE 2024

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the GATE 2024 registration link

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Login using the created GATE 2024 credentials

Step 6: Fill out the GATE 2024 application form

Srep 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

GATE 2024 Schedule

Particulars Date Online application process open Expected Today (August 30) Closing date of regular online registration/ application process September 29, 2023 Closing date of extended online registration/ application process October 13, 2023 Modifications in GATE 2024 application November 7 to 11, 2023 Availability of GATE admit cards for download January 3, 2024 GATE 2024 examinations February 3, 4, 10, 11, 2024

GATE 2024 Eligibility

As per the eligibility criteria provided, candidates in their final year undergraduate course and those who have completed their undergraduate studies from a recognised university or institute are eligible to apply for the GATE 2024 entrance exam.

Candidates who complete their registrations and submit the application form within the given time period will be eligible to appear for the GATE 2024 exams.

GATE 2024 Application Fee

The GATE 2024 application fee has to be submitted in the online mode. The link to submit the application fee will be provided to candidates when they fill out the application form.

Category Fee SC/ ST PwD candidates Rs. 900 Others Rs. 1800

Also Read: GATE 2024 Information Brochure Releases at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Registrations To Start From August 30