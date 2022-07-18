GCET Result 2022 Declared at dte.goa.gov.in, Check Goa CET Subject Wise Marks Here

GCET Result 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has declared the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 result today in online mode. Students can check GCET result 2022 by visiting the official website of DTE - dte.goa.gov.in. To check GCET results, the candidates do not need any login credentials, it is available in the form of pdf. The GCET result pdf will include roll number and subject-wise marks.

Goa CET result has been declared for over 3,000 students. Candidates will have to search their Goa CET roll numbers to check the result. On the basis of the marks secured, the candidates will be called for GCET counselling 2022.

How To Check GCET Result 2022?

To check the Goa Common Entrance Test result 2022, students will have to go to the official website - dte.goa.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on GCET 2022 Results. A new page will be displayed on the screen. Now, click on - Click to download GCET 2022 Result. A pdf file will appear on the screen. Candidates can check their subject-wise GCET marks by searching their roll numbers.

Details Mentioned on GCET Result 2022

All the qualified candidates will be able to check their GCET result 2022 through the official mode. The pdf file of GCET will include the roll number and subject-wise marks of the candidates. Marks secured in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will be indicated separately. On the basis of marks secured by the candidates, the authorities will prepare the merit list.

GCET Result 2022 - Counselling

Candidates shortlisted in the Goa CET 2022 will be called to appear in the counselling process. After counselling, on the basis of the merit ranks, preferences entered by the candidate and the availability of seats, the authorities will allot seats to theM. They will have to register online for participating in the GCET counselling 2022 and seat allotment.

Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022

GCET is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in Goa. The candidates who qualified for the entrance test will now have to appear in GCET counselling for admission to the participating institutes of Goa. The GCET entrance exam 2022 was held on 11th and 12th July.

The common entrance test was conducted at 16 exam centres across Goa in Tiswadi, Cujira(Bambolim), Panaji, Verna, Navelim, Vasco, Mapusa, Ponda, Ponda(Farmagudi), Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim, Cuncolim, and Dharbandora.