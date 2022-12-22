    Govt. To Set Up Single National Fellowship Portal, Check Details Here

    National Fellowship Portal: Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Biotechnology Department has informed that the government is working toward setting up a single national fellowship portal. The statement came in response to the letter from Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik enquiring about measures taken by the government to improve the Indian research ecosystem.

    According to Gokhale, the ministry of science and technology along with the ministry of earth sciences is working together to create a single national fellowship portal. He also informed that the department of biotechnology is not directly involved in the revision of fellowships of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellowship (SRF), young scientists, etc. The fellowships for these positions are revised by the ministry of science and technology.

    Research Association Demands Hike in Fellowship and Better Facilities

    In September 2022, the All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) wrote to Srivari Chandrasekhar, director of science and technology (DST) seeking a hike in fellowships, medical facilities, and better research infrastructure. It further urged DST to extend the age limit for Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) faculty positions. However, they are yet to receive a response from the DST.

    Back in July,  the DST proclaimed the denunciation of the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) and subsume it with the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) fellowship. The move was not well-liked by scholars, researchers, and scientists. Some professors even called it a “terrible” decision.

    Similarly, the central government recently waved off the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) scheme, which provided 5-year financial assistance to students from various communities including Buddhists, Muslims, Christians, Jains, Parsis, and Sikhs to pursue their master of philosophy (MPhil) and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.). Students and MPs mocked this move of the government and organized nationwide protests demanding immediate withdrawal of the decision.

