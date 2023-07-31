  1. Home
  2. News
  3. GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation Applications Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation Applications Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation: GSEB has released the application dates for the GSEB SSC, HSC supplementary result revaluation 2023 in online mode. Students who are not satisfied with their supply results 2023 can apply at gseb.org. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 31, 2023 18:35 IST
GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation Application Dates
GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation Application Dates

GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the application dates for the GSEB SSC, HSC supplementary result revaluation 2023 in online mode. Those students who are not satisfied with their supply results 2023 can apply for the revaluation through the official website - gseb.org.

As per the released schedule, the application window for HSC science supplementary result revaluation will be open from August 1, 2023, (12 pm) to August 7, 2023, till 5 pm. The class 10th supplementary exam result revaluation will start on August 4, 2023, at 12 pm and ends on August 10, 2023, at 5 pm. While, the application process for class 12th general stream result revaluation held between August 2 to 8, 2023.

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee in online mode. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions properly before submitting the registration form. 

GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation Dates 

Candidates can check the GSEB 10th and 12th supplementary result revaluation dates 2023 in the table below:

Particulars

Dates

GSEB HSC Science

August 1, 2023, (12 pm) to August 7, 2023, till 5 pm

GSEB class 12th compartment result revaluation

August 2 to 8, 2023

GSEB SSC supplementary result revaluation

August 4 (from 12 pm) to August 10, 2023, (till 5 pm)

How to register for GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result revaluation 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form for GSEB HSC, SSC supplementary result revaluation form 2023,

Step 1: Visit the official website of the GSEB board - gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details and login

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details in the application form and submit the fees

Step 5: Download the registration confirmation page and save it for future use

Also Read: JEECUP 2023 Mock Test Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Exam Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023