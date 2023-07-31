GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation Applications Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the application dates for the GSEB SSC, HSC supplementary result revaluation 2023 in online mode. Those students who are not satisfied with their supply results 2023 can apply for the revaluation through the official website - gseb.org.

As per the released schedule, the application window for HSC science supplementary result revaluation will be open from August 1, 2023, (12 pm) to August 7, 2023, till 5 pm. The class 10th supplementary exam result revaluation will start on August 4, 2023, at 12 pm and ends on August 10, 2023, at 5 pm. While, the application process for class 12th general stream result revaluation held between August 2 to 8, 2023.

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee in online mode. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions properly before submitting the registration form.

GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation Dates

Candidates can check the GSEB 10th and 12th supplementary result revaluation dates 2023 in the table below:

Particulars Dates GSEB HSC Science August 1, 2023, (12 pm) to August 7, 2023, till 5 pm GSEB class 12th compartment result revaluation August 2 to 8, 2023 GSEB SSC supplementary result revaluation August 4 (from 12 pm) to August 10, 2023, (till 5 pm)

How to register for GSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result revaluation 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form for GSEB HSC, SSC supplementary result revaluation form 2023,

Step 1: Visit the official website of the GSEB board - gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details and login

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details in the application form and submit the fees

Step 5: Download the registration confirmation page and save it for future use

