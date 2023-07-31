JEECUP 2023 Mock Test Released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Exam Schedule Here

JEECUP 2023 Mock Test: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP 2023 mock test in online mode. Candidates who are registered and are appearing for the entrance exam can access the UPJEE mock test by visiting the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates are required to select the paper and then login to get access of the UPJEE 2023 mock test. The purpose of the mock test is to help candidates in preparing for the upcoming entrance exam. It seeks to simulate the experience of the UPJEE exam 2023, enabling candidates to become familiar with the test pattern and format.

JEECUP 2023 Mock Test - Direct Link (Click Here)

JEECUP 2023 Exam Dates

Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can check the group-wise exam schedule in the table below:

Dates Slot-1 & Time

8 AM to 10:30 AM Slot-2 & Time

12 PM to 2:30 pm Slot-3 & Time

4 PM to 6:30 pm August 2, 2023 Group A Group A Group A August 3, 2023 Group A Group A Group A August 4, 2023 Group A Group A Group A August 5, 2023 Group E1 Group E1 Group E1 August 6, 2023 Group E1 & E2 Group K Group- B,C,D,E,G,H,I

How to access JEECUP 2023 mock test online?

Candidates can check the steps that are mentioned below to know how to access the UPJEE 2023 mock test 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPJEE - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UPJEE - 2023 mock test link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, fill out the required details and the login

Step 4: The UPJEE mock test 2023 will appear on the screen

JEECUP 2023

As per the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the JEECUP entrance exam from August 2 to 6, 2023. The exam will be held in three shifts, starting from 8 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 12.30 pm and 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Candidates can check the important details related to the exam from the official website.

Also Read: NMAT 2023 Registration Starts Tomorrow, Know How to Register Here

