NMAT 2023 Registration Starts Tomorrow, Know How to Register Here

NMAT 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will start the registrations for NMAT tomorrow: August 1, 2023, in online mode. Once the registrations started, those candidates who are interested in applying for the NMAT entrance exam can fill out the registration form through the official website - mba.com/exams/nmat.
As per the details provided, the NMAT exam will have three sections including language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. All sections will have a total of 36 questions each and there will be no negative marking.
|NMAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)
NMAT 2023 Section-wise Topics
Candidates can check the section-wise topics mentioned below:
- Language Skills: Reading Comprehension, Para Forming, Error Identification, Prepositions, Sentence Completion, Analogies
- Quantitative Skills: Critical Reasoning, Analytical Puzzles, Deductions, and Other Reasoning
- Logical Reasoning: Number Properties, Arithmetic, Algebra and Probability, Data Integration Caselets and Tables, Data Integration Graphs and Charts, Data Sufficiency
NMAT 2023 Exam Pattern
Candidates who are appearing for the NMAT exam to get admission into management programmes can check the exam pattern in the table below:
|
Sections
|
No. of questions
|
Time (Minutes)
|
Score /Range
|
Language Skills
|
36
|
28
|
12-120
|
Quantitative Skills
|
36
|
52
|
12-120
|
Logical Reasoning
|
36
|
40
|
12-120
|
Total
|
108
|
120
|
36-360
How to register for NMAT exam 2023 by GMAC online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form online.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NMAT - mba.com/exams/nmat
Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NMAT by GMAC available on the homepage
Step 3: Create an account using a valid Gmail id
Step 4: Enter all the required details under manage NMAT profile
Step 5: Verify your mba.com account and then login
Step 6: Fill out the details in the candidate's dashboard
Step 7: Select schools under the school preferences section
Step 8: Upload the photograph
Step 9: Submit the exam fee as asked
Step 10: Download the confirmation page for future use
