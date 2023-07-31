  1. Home
NMAT 2023 Registration Starts Tomorrow, Know How to Register Here

NMAT 2023: GMAC will start the registration process for NMAT 2023 tomorrow: August 1. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - mba.com/exams/nmat. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 31, 2023 14:37 IST
NMAT 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will start the registrations for NMAT tomorrow: August 1, 2023, in online mode. Once the registrations started, those candidates who are interested in applying for the NMAT entrance exam can fill out the registration form through the official website - mba.com/exams/nmat.

As per the details provided, the NMAT exam will have three sections including language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. All sections will have a total of 36 questions each and there will be no negative marking. 

NMAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

NMAT 2023 Section-wise Topics

Candidates can check the section-wise topics mentioned below:

  • Language Skills: Reading Comprehension, Para Forming, Error Identification, Prepositions, Sentence Completion, Analogies
  • Quantitative Skills: Critical Reasoning, Analytical Puzzles, Deductions, and Other Reasoning
  • Logical Reasoning: Number Properties, Arithmetic, Algebra and Probability, Data Integration Caselets and Tables, Data Integration Graphs and Charts, Data Sufficiency

NMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates who are appearing for the NMAT exam to get admission into management programmes can check the exam pattern in the table below:

Sections

No. of questions

Time (Minutes)

Score /Range

Language Skills

36

28

12-120

Quantitative Skills

36

52

12-120

Logical Reasoning

36

40

12-120

Total

108

120

36-360

How to register for NMAT exam 2023 by GMAC online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMAT - mba.com/exams/nmat

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NMAT by GMAC available on the homepage

Step 3: Create an account using a valid Gmail id

Step 4: Enter all the required details under manage NMAT profile

Step 5: Verify your mba.com account and then login 

Step 6: Fill out the details in the candidate's dashboard 

Step 7: Select schools under the school preferences section 

Step 8: Upload the photograph 

Step 9: Submit the exam fee as asked

Step 10: Download the confirmation page for future use

