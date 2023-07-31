NMAT 2023 Registration Starts Tomorrow, Know How to Register Here

NMAT 2023: The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will start the registrations for NMAT tomorrow: August 1, 2023, in online mode. Once the registrations started, those candidates who are interested in applying for the NMAT entrance exam can fill out the registration form through the official website - mba.com/exams/nmat.

As per the details provided, the NMAT exam will have three sections including language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. All sections will have a total of 36 questions each and there will be no negative marking.

NMAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

NMAT 2023 Section-wise Topics

Candidates can check the section-wise topics mentioned below:

Language Skills: Reading Comprehension, Para Forming, Error Identification, Prepositions, Sentence Completion, Analogies

Quantitative Skills: Critical Reasoning, Analytical Puzzles, Deductions, and Other Reasoning

Logical Reasoning: Number Properties, Arithmetic, Algebra and Probability, Data Integration Caselets and Tables, Data Integration Graphs and Charts, Data Sufficiency

NMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates who are appearing for the NMAT exam to get admission into management programmes can check the exam pattern in the table below:

Sections No. of questions Time (Minutes) Score /Range Language Skills 36 28 12-120 Quantitative Skills 36 52 12-120 Logical Reasoning 36 40 12-120 Total 108 120 36-360

How to register for NMAT exam 2023 by GMAC online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMAT - mba.com/exams/nmat

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NMAT by GMAC available on the homepage

Step 3: Create an account using a valid Gmail id

Step 4: Enter all the required details under manage NMAT profile

Step 5: Verify your mba.com account and then login

Step 6: Fill out the details in the candidate's dashboard

Step 7: Select schools under the school preferences section

Step 8: Upload the photograph

Step 9: Submit the exam fee as asked

Step 10: Download the confirmation page for future use

