GSEB HSC Class 12 Science Supplementary Result Released; Direct link to Download Marks Here

The Gujarat Board (GSEB) has announced the Class 12 Science Supplementary Result 2025 today, July 12 at 8 AM, on its official website at gseb.org.
This result is for students who could not pass one or more subjects in the regular Class 12 board exam and appeared for the Purak Pariksha (supplementary exam) in June 2025.
This is a second chance for students to save their school year. Students can check their result online, or even get it through WhatsApp or SMS.
Students can download their provisional marksheet from the website. The final mark sheet and certificate will be given later by their school.
Who Can Check GSEB Class 12 Science Supplementary Result 2025?
Only Class 12 Science stream students who gave the supplementary exams between June 23 and June 30, 2025, can check their results now. The exams were held in one morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM.
To pass the exam, students need at least 33% marks in each subject and also 33% overall. The results for Arts, Commerce, and General streams will come later in July 2025.
How to Download GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025?
Follow these easy steps to check and download your marksheet from the official website:
Step 1: Go to the official website at gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the link that says “HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025”
Step 3: Enter your seat number in the box and click Submit
Step 4: Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen
Step 5: Click Download and print a copy to keep for your records
GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025: Details Mentioned
The online provisional marksheet shows the following details:
-
Student’s name and seat number
-
Marks in each subject
-
Total marks
-
Grade
-
Pass or Fail status
Students should check all the details very carefully. If they find any mistake in their marksheet, tell the school teacher or principal as soon as possible.
