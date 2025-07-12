GSEB HSC Class 12 Science Supplementary Result Released; Direct link to Download Marks Here

The Gujarat Board (GSEB) has announced the Class 12 Science Supplementary Result 2025 today, July 12 at 8 AM, on its official website at gseb.org.

This result is for students who could not pass one or more subjects in the regular Class 12 board exam and appeared for the Purak Pariksha (supplementary exam) in June 2025.

This is a second chance for students to save their school year. Students can check their result online, or even get it through WhatsApp or SMS.

Students can download their provisional marksheet from the website. The final mark sheet and certificate will be given later by their school.

Who Can Check GSEB Class 12 Science Supplementary Result 2025?

Only Class 12 Science stream students who gave the supplementary exams between June 23 and June 30, 2025, can check their results now. The exams were held in one morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM.