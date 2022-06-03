GSEB HSC General Result Stream 2022 Date and Time Live: Gujarat 12th Results for Arts and Commerce Tomorrow at gseb.org

HIGHLIGHTS GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022 To Release Tomorrow Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2022 To Be Declare at 8 AM Check GSEB Arts & Commerce Result at gseb.org

GSEB HSC General Result 2022 Date, Gujarat Board Class 12 Result Live Updates: Tomorrow will be a day of celebration for nearly 4.2 lakh students waiting for their GSEB HSC Result 2022 for General Stream. According to the announcement made by Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, the GSEB 12th General Stream Results 2022 for Arts and Science stream students will be declared on 4th June 2022. The declaration will be done at 8 AM in the morning following which students will be able to check their Gujarat Board 12th Arts Result 2022 and GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 online easily. The GSEB 12th General Result 2022 will be published on portal gseb.org and will be made available to the students in the form of a digital scorecard. Post declaration, students will also find a direct link placed below which will take them directly to the GSEB HSC Result 2022 checking page.

As per media reports, around 4.26 Lakh students have appeared for the GSEB HSC Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce streams, for which the result will be declared on Saturday. Earlier, Gujarat Board released the GSEB HSC Science 2022 result on 12th May 2022.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022!