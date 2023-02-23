GSHSEB Exam 2023: Board Issues Circular for Exam Centre Management, Check Details Here

Gujarat Board Exam 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have issued a circular regarding the GSHSEB 2023 board exams. According to the circular released, the principals of the various schools selected for the final exams of the board will manage the exam centre.

Gujarat Board will begin the Class 10 and 12 annual exams on March 14, 2023, and will continue until March 29, 2023. According to the circular issued by the board, if the school has been selected as an exam centre for the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th exams then the senior teacher will be responsible for managing one of the centres.

The circular issued by the board also adds that the principal or senior teacher will have to give in writing that none of the relatives taking the exam at their school and if so then the principals and senior teachers of the schools will be given the duty at other exam centres.

The circular further stated that the principals or senior teacher will have to appoint teachers and other staff members on exam duty and the principal or the teacher who has been given the duty to manage the exam centre will have to ensure that the exams are conducted smoothly and no irregularities are committed, the board has also instructed the school principals to get approval from the district education officer for the exam duty.

Gujarat Board Exam Schedule 2023

The Gujarat Board Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 14 to 28, 2023 and the Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 14 to 29, 2023. The Class 12 exams for the general stream will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted from 10:30 AM- 1:45 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 3:00 PM - 6:15 PM.

