GUJCET 2024 To Be Held in April, Check Gujarat CET Exam Timings and Paper Pattern Here

GUJCET Exam Date 2024 OUT: GSEB has released the exam date and time of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test. According to the announcement, GUJCET 2024 is scheduled to take place on April 2, 2024, from 10 AM. Check notice pdf here

Updated: Oct 13, 2023 14:24 IST
GUJCET 2024 To Be Held in April

GUJCET Exam Date 2024 OUT: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the exam date and time for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) along with exam pattern and syllabus today. This year, GUJCET will be conducted on April 2, 2024. The entrance exam will be conducted from 10 AM in offline mode. 

GUJCET is a state-level examination conducted in 3 languages namely English, Hindi, and Gujarati for admission to engineering and pharmacy UG courses offered by the government, self-financed institutes in the Gujarat state.  

GUJCET Exam 2024 Date and Time 

Candidates can check the table below to know the GSEB GUJCET exam date and time: 

Events 

Particulars 

GUJCET Exam Date 

April 2, 2024

GUJCET Exam Time 

From 10 AM 

Check GSEB Gujarat CET Exam Date 2024 Notice PDF Here

GUJCET Exam Pattern 2024 

Along with the exam date, GSEB has also released the GUJCET paper pattern for the students. As per the exam pattern of GUJCET, the question papers of Physics and Chemistry will be combined. A total of 80 questions will be asked and they have to complete it in 120 minutes. Biology and Mathematics question papers will be different. A total of 40 questions will be asked from Biology and Mathematics each. Check the table for detailed information: 

Subjects

Number of MCQs

Marks

Mathematics/Biology

40

40

Physics

40

40

Chemistry

40

40

Total Marks

120

120

GUJCET 2024 Highlights 

Candidates can check the table to know the mode of exam, application mode and other details: 

Overview

Particulars 

Exam Name

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET)

Conducting Body

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year

Exam Level

State Level Exam

Languages

English, Gujarati and Hindi

Mode of Application

Online

Mode of Exam

Offline

Sections

Physics 

Chemistry 

Mathematics/Biology

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions

GUJCET Marking Scheme

1 mark for every correct answer

0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer (as per last year)

