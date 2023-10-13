GUJCET 2024 To Be Held in April, Check Gujarat CET Exam Timings and Paper Pattern Here

GUJCET Exam Date 2024 OUT: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the exam date and time for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) along with exam pattern and syllabus today. This year, GUJCET will be conducted on April 2, 2024. The entrance exam will be conducted from 10 AM in offline mode.

GUJCET is a state-level examination conducted in 3 languages namely English, Hindi, and Gujarati for admission to engineering and pharmacy UG courses offered by the government, self-financed institutes in the Gujarat state.

GUJCET Exam 2024 Date and Time

Candidates can check the table below to know the GSEB GUJCET exam date and time:

Events Particulars GUJCET Exam Date April 2, 2024 GUJCET Exam Time From 10 AM

GUJCET Exam Pattern 2024

Along with the exam date, GSEB has also released the GUJCET paper pattern for the students. As per the exam pattern of GUJCET, the question papers of Physics and Chemistry will be combined. A total of 80 questions will be asked and they have to complete it in 120 minutes. Biology and Mathematics question papers will be different. A total of 40 questions will be asked from Biology and Mathematics each. Check the table for detailed information:

Subjects Number of MCQs Marks Mathematics/Biology 40 40 Physics 40 40 Chemistry 40 40 Total Marks 120 120

GUJCET 2024 Highlights

Candidates can check the table to know the mode of exam, application mode and other details:

Overview Particulars Exam Name Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Conducting Body Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Frequency of Conduct Once a year Exam Level State Level Exam Languages English, Gujarati and Hindi Mode of Application Online Mode of Exam Offline Sections Physics Chemistry Mathematics/Biology Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions GUJCET Marking Scheme 1 mark for every correct answer 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer (as per last year)

