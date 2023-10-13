GSEB Time Table 2024: Gujarat Board SSC Exam From March 11, Check Class 10th Schedule Here

GSEB Time Table 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSE) has announced the Gujarat SSC board exam dates 2024 for class 10th students today. They can download the GSEB time table 2024 pdf online at gsebeservice.com or gseb.org or they can also check the dates here on this page. As per the schedule released, the GSEB class 10th board exams will commence from March 11, 2024.

The Board has also released the Gujarat Board time table for Science, General and Vocational streams students. The official notice pdf states, “Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar List of Class-10th (SSC), Sanskrit Prathama and Class-12th (HSC) Science Stream and General Stream, Higher Uttar Banayadi Stream, Vocational Stream, Sanskrit Madhyamya Exam March - 2024 To be conducted from 11/03/2024 to 26/03/2024.”

Gujarat Board Time Table 2024 for Class 10th

Students can check the table below to know the board exam dates of GSEB SSC exams 2024:

Dates Subjects March 11, 2024 First Language: Gujarati/Hindi/Marathi/English/Urdu/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Odia March 13, 2024 Standard Mathematics / Basic Mathematics March 15, 2024 Social Science March 18, 2024 Science March 20, 2024 English (Second Language) March 21, 2024 Gujarati (Second Language) March 22, 2024 Second Language: (Hindi/Sindhi/Sanskrit/Farsi/Arabic/Urdu), Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Travel Tourism, Retail

Exam Day Instructions Mentioned on GSEB Time Table 2024

Along with the Gujarat Board exam dates, the officials have also released important guidelines for the students. Check below the GSEB SSC exam day instructions:

Those appearing for the exam must get guidance from their school regarding the code number of the language in which they will be writing the answers, the code number of the subjects taken and the date, time and time of the examination of those subjects

They must write the subject code number indicated in the question paper before the subject name on the main answer sheet, but no cross mark on the main page of the answer book.

On the first day of the GSEB board exam, the students must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the paper

On the remaining days, they must arrive at least 20 minutes before the exam

Any literature, book, guide, or chart related to the question paper as well as electronic equipment like mobile phones, digital watches etc. are prohibited from being carried into the examination hall

Gujarat Board SSC Practical Exam 2024

As mentioned in the notice, the GSEB practical examination of the subject of General Music (147) will be conducted by the schools and its marks have to be uploaded by the schools online by March 7, 2024. The practical examination of agriculture, commerce, home science and technical groups of the vocational stream will be conducted by the respective schools only.

