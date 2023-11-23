Haryana Schools Closed on Nov 25 Due to Elections; Check Haryana School News Here

Haryana Schools Closed: The general election poll for the Rajasthan legislative assembly is scheduled for November 25, 2023. Due to this, the Haryana government has announced paid holiday/ special casual leave in all offices, educational, and other institutions of the state government. Employees, students, and others can get in touch with the respective institutions in case of any confusion.

The official notification reads, ‘’It is hereby notified that 25.11.2023 (Saturday) the day of Poll for General Election to Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 2023 shall be observed as Paid holiday/Special Casual Leave (paid) in all offices, Educational and other institutes of the Government of Haryana, Board & Corporations under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881 and under section 135-B of the representation of the People Act, 1951(amended in 8/1996).’’

Haryana Schools Closed Notice- CLICK HERE (PDF file)

Why are Haryana Schools Closed?

Haryana schools, offices, and other institutions’ closures have been declared in respect of those employees only who are registered as voters in Rajasthan for casting their vote in the said General Election.

Holiday Announced for Factories, Shops and Private Set Ups

Apart from the Haryana school holiday, employees for shops, factories, and private establishments (situated in Haryana) who are registered as voters in Rajasthan are also allowed to rake paid day-off under section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 8/1996) for similar purpose.

Telangana Schools Likely to be Closed on Nov 29, 30

Meanwhile, government schools in Telangana are also likely to remain closed on November 29 and 30, 2023. However, an official announcement is still awaited. The election commission may order the closure of schools before the elections, declaring a 2-day holiday.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Schools Closed In These Districts, Check Details Here