HBSE 2024 Application Date Extended, Apply at bseh.org.in

HBSE Exam 2024: Haryana School Education Board has extended the last date for students to submit the applications for class 10 and 12 exam 2024. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to submit their HBSE 2024 exam applications is November 21, 2023. School authorities yet to register can complete the applications through the link provided on the official website.

As per the earlier schedule, the last date to apply for the exams was November 14, 2023. The dates to submit the applications with a late fee have also been extended. The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs. 300 is November 28, 2023, while the last date to submit the applications with a late fee of Rs. 1000 is December 5, 2023.

HBSE exam 2024 application link is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. Schools can also click on the direct link given here to complete the application process.

HBSE Exam Application Notification - Click Here

HBSE Application Link - Click Here

HBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2024 Revised Schedule

Event Date Registration without late fee November 21, 2023 Registration with late fees of Rs. 300 November 22 to 28, 2023 Registration with late fees of Rs. 1000 November 29 to December 5, 2023

How to Register HBSE Exam 2024

School authorities yet to submit the applications for the class 10 and 12 students can visit the official website of the board and submit the applications. Follow the steps provided here to submit the online applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE

Step 2: Click on the class 10 and 12 application link

Step 3: Login using the username and password

Step 4: Enter the required details in the application

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: AILET 2024 Registration Last Date, Admit Card On November 20