Himachal Pradesh HPCET 2023 Exam Date Releases, Check BTech, MCA, MBA Schedule Here

Himachal Pradesh HPCET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Himachal Pradesh Technical University has announced the exam date of Himchal Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2023 (HP CET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. As per the announced date, the HPCET exam for BTech, BPharmacy, MBA, MBA (tourism and hospitality management) and MCA will be held on May 14, 2023.

Along with the HPCET exam date 2023, the officials have also released the time and session for the entrance exam. HPCET 2023 is conducted for admission to various UG and PG courses in the affiliated colleges/institutes and universities. All the selected candidates through HPCET 2023 have to participate in the counselling process.

HPCET Exam Date 2023

Exam Name Date and Session BTech & BPharmacy May 14, 2023 (Morning Session) MCA May 14, 2023 (Morning Session) MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) May 14, 2023 (Morning Session)

HPCET 2023 Exam Date PDF - Direct Link (Available Here)

When Will HPCET 2023 Application Form Be Released?

The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) is expected to release the HPCET 2023 application dates soon. As the entrance exam will be held in May, it is expected that the HPCET application form might be released by March-April 2023. Once available, candidates will be able to fill up the application form of HPCET 2023 on the official website - himtu.ac.in. THE HPCET application process includes steps like registration, filling out the form, uploading of documents and payment of the application fee.

Who will be eligible to apply for HPCET 2023?

The HPCET eligibility criteria 2023 include various aspects like the qualifying examination, the maximum age, subjects that should be there in the qualifying examination etc. The complete details regarding Himachal Pradesh CET 2023 eligibility criteria will be released along with the notification. However, candidates should have passed class 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University to appear for HPCET 2023.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Admit Card Expected Soon, Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in