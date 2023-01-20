    JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Session 1 Hall Ticket Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Main Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card on the official website soon. Candidates awaiting the release of the hall ticket can download the same through the link available on the official website or through the direct link given here.

    Updated: Jan 20, 2023 17:48 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Soon
    JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for Session 1: According to media reports, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card is expected to be announced on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams and are patiently waiting for the release of the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card can visit the official website today to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.

    The JEE Main 2023 Hall Ticket will be available in online mode. The National Testing Agency recently released the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam City Intimation Slip for the students. The exam city intimation slip contains the exam city details ahead of the release of the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card. NTA has also revised the schedule for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams.

    The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for Session 1 January 2023 exams will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 call letter. 

    JEE Main 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip - Click Here

    When will JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card Release?

    As per recent media reports, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card is scheduled to be released in the coming days. While some reports claim that the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be released today, an official notification from the NTA is yet to be issued on the same. 

    JEE Main 2023 Exam Date & Schedule for Session 1

    JEE Main Exams which were scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023 have been revised and will not be conducted until February 1, 2023. The exam to be conducted on January 27, 2023, has been cancelled and on January 28, 2023 only the second shift of the JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted. Check complete schedule here.

    Previous Schedule (Shift 1 and 2)

    Revised Schedule 

    January 24, 2023

    January 24, 2023

    January 25, 2023

    January 25, 2023

    January 27, 2023

    January 28, 2023 (2nd Shift Only)

    January 28, 2023

    January 29, 2023

    January 29, 2023

    January 30, 2023

    January 30, 2023

    January 31, 2023

    January 31, 2023

    February 1, 2023

    How to Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Online?

    The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be issued on the official website by NTA. To download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card candidates can follow the below given steps.

    Step 1: Visit the JEE Main NTA official website

    Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card Link

    Step 3: Enter the JEE Main 2023 Application ID and Date of Birth in the link given

    Step 4: The JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for further reference

    Details Mentioned on JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

    The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Call Letter will be available for download in the online mode. JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will contain the candidate details along with the exam centre information and exam day guidelines. The following details will be mentioned in the JEE Main 2023 Hall Ticket.

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Name of Examination
    • Exam Centre Name and Address
    • Reporting Time to Exam Centre
    • Schedule, shift and duration of exam
    • Exam day instructions

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Exam Dates Revised, Check Schedule Here

