JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Exam Dates Revised, Check Schedule Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Schedule: The National Testing Agency has revised the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examination schedule. According to the notification released, the JEE Main 2023 Exams will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2023. There is also a change in the dates of the examination.

As per the revised schedule, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for the B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ). On January 28, 2023, only the 2nd Shift for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) will be conducted. Exams will not be conducted on January 27, 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Revised schedule is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the JEE Main 2023 Exam Revised Schedule.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Official notification - Click Here

Previous Schedule (Shift 1 and 2) Revised Schedule January 24, 2023 January 24, 2023 January 25, 2023 January 25, 2023 January 27, 2023 January 28, 2023 (2nd Shift Only) January 28, 2023 January 29, 2023 January 29, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam City Intimation

National Testing Agency has recently released the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam City Intimation Slip. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams can check the exam city intimation slip through the link available on the official website.

To check the exam city intimation slip students are required to visit the JEE Main 2023 official website and enter the Application number and date of birth in the link provided.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Exam City Intimation Slip Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in