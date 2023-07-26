Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Commences, Check Fees, Qualifying Criteria Here

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh has started the counselling registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 today: July 26. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG exam 2023 can register for the centralized counselling for MD/MS/DNB degree programmes from the official website- amruhp.ac.in

As per the released schedule, candidates can submit the counselling registration form by August 1, 2023. In order to register for the HP NEET PG counselling, candidates need to make the online payment of the prescribed registration fee. The complete counselling schedule will be released soon, candidates are advised to keep visiting the website to get the latest updates related to the counselling.

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Interested candidates can check the dates related to HP NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Submission of online application with successful transaction of fee July 26, 2023 Last date to register for HP NEET PG counselling August 1, 2023

HP NEET 2023 Counselling Fees

Candidates can check the category-wise registration fees given below:

Category Amount General Rs 3,300 SC/ST/PWD/EWS Rs 2,200

Check the HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Prospectus here

HP NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Qualifying Criteria

Medical aspirants can check the qualifying criteria for the common/ centralized counselling below:

Category Percentile General category 50th SC/ST/OBC (including the person with benchmark disability) 40th UR-Person with Disability 45th

How to fill out the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2023 registration form?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to register for the HP NEET PG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HP NEET PG 2023 - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the admissions tab and then, click on apply for the counselling link given

Step 3: After this, click on the MD/MS/DNB course link

Step 4: Enter all the details in the NEET PG counselling application form

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as asked in the given format

Step 6: Submit the prescribed registration fees as per the category

Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of the HP NEET PG counselling registration confirmation form for future use

