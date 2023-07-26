KEA NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations Starts, Get Direct Link Here

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the counselling registrations for Karnataka NEET PG from today: July 26, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET postgraduate entrance exam can register for the counselling by filling out the registration form through the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the Karnataka NEET PG counselling registration form is July 30, 2023, till 11.59 PM. Registered and applied candidates can make the payment of the fees before July 31, 2023, upto 6 PM. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to register for medical counselling.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Karnataka NEET PG counselling registration July 26, 2023 Last date to submit NEET PG counselling registration form July 30, 2023 (till 11.59 PM) Date to make the online payment of the registration fee July 31, 2023 (upto 6 PM)

Check the official notice here

How to register for Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling online?

Medical aspirants can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for counselling online.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the details and then register

Step 4: Fill out the details as asked in the registration form

Step 5: Pay the prescribed registration fees and submit the form

Step 6: Download the KEA NEET PG counselling registration confirmation page for future reference

