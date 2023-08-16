  1. Home
Himachal Pradesh Rain, Schools, Colleges Closed Today, Shimla Schools Closed Till August 17

Himachal Pradesh schools and colleges both government and private will remain closed today in the state due to expreme rainfall. Schools and colleges in Shimla will however remain closed until August 17, 2023. Check complete details here.

Updated: Aug 16, 2023 08:24 IST
Himachal Pradesh Rainfall, Schools Closed: Considering the continuous rain and extreme weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh, the state education department has ordered government and private schools and colleges to remain closed today, August 16, 2023. Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing extreme rainfall conditions in the last week with landslides in a few regions. Schools were also closed on August 14 due to the continuous rainfall received in the state.

Shimla District Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi has ordered all government and private education institutions such as schools, colleges, universities, vocational training centres and anganwadis to remain closed on August 16 and 17, 2023. 

The district collector announced that due to the heavy rainfall received between August 12 and 14, 2023 in Shimla district over 230 riads were blocked and incidents of frequent landslides were also reported. He pointed out that under such circumstances, the movement of staff or school children may not be safe and is required to be restricted. He further evoked all heads of institutions to ensure strict compliance of the order issued for public safety. Students and parents are advised to contact school authorities for further updates on the school holidays.

University Exams Cancelled

Himachal Pradesh CM on August 14 had announced the cancellation of exams for students in the state. The education secretary had issued a notification regarding the closure of schools and the cancellation of exams for students due to the extreme rain and weather condition. Updates regarding the examination will be given by authorities soon.

Himachal Pradesh IMD Issues Red Alert for Parts of HP

Amidst continuous rainfall received in Himachal Prades the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert over several parts of himachal PRadesh and forecasted heavy to very rainfall for the next 24 hours

