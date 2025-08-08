HP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Check Dates Here

HP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, has revised the HP NEET Counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. Students participating in the HP NEET UG first round counselling can check the schedule through the link on the official website.
According to the schedule released, the HP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be announced on August 13, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from August 18 to 19, 2025.
HP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result is available on the official website - amruhp.ac.in. Students can also check the schedule through the direct link given here.
HP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule - Click Here
HP NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule - Important Dates
HP NEET UG counselling revised schedule for round 1 and round 2 is provided below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
1st round final seat allocation
|
August 13, 2025
|
Download provisional allocation letter
|
August 14, 2025
|
Date of joining the allotted college and course
|
August 18 and 19, 2025
|
Display of vacancy position for 2nd round
|
August 21 2025
|
Filling up fresh online Counselling form for 2nd round of counseling
|
August 22 to 25, 2025
|
Resolving the issues if any in the form for which fees are successfully deposited
|
August 25, 2025
|
Filling and locking the choices of Course/College/Quota for 2nd round of counseling
|
August 22 to 30, 2025
|
2nd round provisional merit list
|
August 27, 2025
|
2nd round final merit list
|
August 28, 2025
|
2nd round provisional seats allocation
|
September 2, 2025
|
2nd round of final seats allocation
|
September 4, 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation