HP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Check Dates Here

HP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, has revised the HP NEET Counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. Students participating in the HP NEET UG first round counselling can check the schedule through the link on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the HP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be announced on August 13, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from August 18 to 19, 2025.

HP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result is available on the official website - amruhp.ac.in. Students can also check the schedule through the direct link given here.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule - Click Here

HP NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule - Important Dates