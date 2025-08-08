UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
HP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Check Dates Here

Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh has revised the dates for round 1 counselling. Students can check the revised dates for seat allotment here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 8, 2025, 12:56 IST
HP NEET UG counselling 2025 schedule
HP NEET UG counselling 2025 schedule
HP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Atal Medical and Research University, Himachal Pradesh, has revised the HP NEET Counselling 2025 round 1 schedule. Students participating in the HP NEET UG first round counselling can check the schedule through the link on the official website. 

According to the schedule released, the HP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be announced on August 13, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from August 18 to 19, 2025. 

HP NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result is available on the official website - amruhp.ac.in. Students can also check the schedule through the direct link given here. 

HP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule - Click Here

HP NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule -  Important Dates

HP NEET UG counselling revised schedule for round 1 and round 2 is provided below.

Events

Dates

1st round final seat allocation

August 13, 2025

Download provisional allocation letter

August 14, 2025

Date of joining the allotted college and course

August 18 and 19, 2025

Display of vacancy position for 2nd round

August 21 2025

Filling up fresh online Counselling form for 2nd round of counseling

August 22 to 25, 2025

Resolving the issues if any in the form for which fees are successfully deposited

August 25, 2025

Filling and locking the choices of Course/College/Quota for 2nd round of counseling

August 22 to 30, 2025

2nd round provisional merit list

August 27, 2025

2nd round final merit list

August 28, 2025

2nd round provisional seats allocation

September 2, 2025

2nd round of final seats allocation

September 4, 2025

