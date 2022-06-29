    Live

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Check HP Board Class 10 Result Direct Link Here

    Published on: Wed 29 Jun 2022 11:21 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022

    HIGHLIGHTS

    HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 AnnouncedCheck HP Board 10th Result 2022 at hpbose.org87.5 percent students pass in HPBOSE 10th result

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022, HP Board Class 10 Result Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HPBOSE 10th result today in online mode for the students. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 87.5% in HPBOSE 10th result. As After the declaration of HP Board class 10th result, students can check the same at - hpbose.org. To download the HPBOSE Class 10 results, students need to use their login credentials such as roll number in the login window. However, to be among the first students to get their hands on HPBOSE 10th Result 2022, they can opt to check their results on jagranjosh.com. In fact, on this page and at the below-given link, the HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be made available first, most likely even ahead of the official website. 

    Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Over 1.15 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th board exam. To pass the Class 10 Himachal Pradesh board exams, the students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in practical and theory exams separately. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms. The HPBOSE term 1 result was announced on 10th February. However, there will be no separate announcement for HP 10th result 2022 Term 2. HP board results for class 10th 2022 term 2 will include details such as student’s personal details, subject-wise marks, and overall marks of HPBOSE 10th exam. 

    Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on HPBOSE 10th Result 2022!

     
     
    LIVE UPDATES

    • 29 Jun 11:39 AM

      HP Board Class 10th Toppers

      Rank

      Name

      Marks / Percentage

      Rank 1

      Priyanka

      693 Marks / 99%

      Rank 1

      Devangi Sharma

      693 Marks / 99%

    • 29 Jun 11:35 AM

      Key Statistics of HP Board 10th Result 2022

      Detail

      Number

      Students Appeared

      90375

      Students Passed

      78573

      Students Failed

      9571

      Students with Compartmental Result

      1409

      Overall Pass Percentage

      87.50%

       

    • 29 Jun 11:34 AM

      HPBOSE Class 10th Marksheet

      Students can check their Himachal Board class 10th result here on this page. The HP Class 10th marksheet will look like the image provided below - 

      HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 

    • 29 Jun 11:32 AM

      HP Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics

      As per the data available, a total of 90375 students appeared for HP board 10th examination this year, of which 78573 have passed, 9571 failed and 1409 have been placed in the compartment category.

    • 29 Jun 11:26 AM

      HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 Link Active

      Students can now check their HPBOSE class 10th result 2022 here on this page by using their roll number in the login window provided on this page. 

    • 29 Jun 11:19 AM

      Priyanka and Devangi Sharma Secures 99 percent in HP Board 10th Results

      Going as per updates, this time Priyanka and Devangi Sharma have topped in the HP board class 10 results. They have secured 693 marks. 

    • 29 Jun 11:16 AM

      11 boys and 67 girls in top 10 in HPBOSE 10th Result 2022

      As per the reports, this time in top 10 HP Board class 10th ranks, there are 67 girls and 11 are boys.

      HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 

    • 29 Jun 11:13 AM

      87.5 percent Students Pass in HP Board 10 Result 2022

      As per media reports, the overall pass percentage in HP board 10th result 2022 is 87.5%.

    • 29 Jun 11:10 AM

      HP Board 12th Result 2022 Website - hpbose.org not working

      As per the recent updates, the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board is not working.  It now says “service unavailable”. Check image below - 

      HP Board 12th Result 2022 

    • 29 Jun 11:07 AM

      Where to get roll number to check HPBOSE 10th result 2022?

      To check the HP Board result 2022, students will have to use their roll number in the login window. The roll number will be mentioned on the Himachal Pradesh class 10th admit card. 

    • 29 Jun 10:57 AM

      HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 Shortly

      HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022 2nd term result will be announced shortly now. To access the HP 10th result, the login credentials including roll number will have to be used. 

       

    • 29 Jun 10:51 AM

      HP Board 10th Result Marksheet

      After the announcement of the Himachal Board class 10th result 2022, students can download the digital marksheet from the official website. The HPBOSE 10 result marksheet will look like the image provided below - 

      HP Board 10th Result 

    • 29 Jun 10:38 AM

      How To Check HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2022?

      Over 1.15 lakh students are waiting for HPBOSE result Class 10 2022. The official HP board 10th result 2022 term 2 date and time is 29th June 2022 at 11 AM. Check the video below for complete details - 

    • 29 Jun 10:34 AM

      Get List of Websites To Check HP 10th Result Here

      To check the HP 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the different websites -hpbose.org. They can also check their HPBOSE 10th results - jagranjosh.com. 

      Also Read: HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2022: Get List of Websites To Check HP Board 10th Result Here

       


    • 29 Jun 10:28 AM

      Re-evaluation of HPBOSE HP board 10th results 2022

      In case students are not satisfied with their Class 10th marks, then they can apply for a re-evaluation of answer sheets. Completed details on the re-evaluation process will be announced at the result press conference. 

       

    • 29 Jun 10:16 AM

      When will be HPBOSE release the Class 10th Result 2022?

      The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 10th result today at 11 AM in online mode. Over 1.15 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th board exam and can check their result on the official website.

    • 29 Jun 09:59 AM

      How can I check my HP 10th Result?

      You can check your Himachal Board class 10th result 2022 by visiting the official website - hpbose.org. However, in case of any technical problems and to overcome this, students are advised to check their HPBOSE Results on jagranjosh.com. They need to use their login credentials to download the marksheet.

      HP 10th Result 2022 

    • 29 Jun 09:41 AM

      When will 10th class result be declared 2022 HP board?

      As per the recent updates, the HPBOSE class 10th result will be declared today on 29th June 2022. The board will announce the HP Board 10th result in online mode at the official website.

    • 29 Jun 09:32 AM

      HP Board Class 10 Pass Percentage

      As per the data released, the pass percentage recorded in the year 2021 was 99.7%. In 2020, overall 68.11% of students pass in the exam. In 2019, 2018 and 2017, the pass percentage was recorded at 60.79%, 63.39% and 67.57% respectively. 

    • 29 Jun 09:09 AM

      When Where and How to check HP Board Class 10 Results 2022?

      The board will release the HPBOSE 10th result in online mode on the official website - hpbose.org. Students further have to use their login credentials to check and download their HP Board 10th result 2022. 

      Also Read: HPBOSE 10th Results 2022: Know When Where and How to check Class 10 Results

       
       

    • 29 Jun 08:50 AM

      HP Board 10th Result 2022 at hpbose.org

      To check the HPBOSE class 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official website - hpbose.org. On that page students will have to click on the result tab provided above on that page. Further, the result page will appear on the screen. Check the image below, where HP 10th result will be available - 

      HP Board 10th Result 2022 

    • 29 Jun 08:30 AM

      List of Websites To Check HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Results 2022?

      Students will be able to check the Himachal Pradesh class 10th result 2022 on different websites as well as on this page. Check below the list of websites where students can check HPBOSE term 2 class 10th result - 

      • hpbose.org
      • Results.gov.in
      • results.nic.in 
      • hp10.jagranjosh.com

    • 29 Jun 08:13 AM

      Press Conference for declaration of HP board 10th Result 2022

      As per reports, the HPBOSE class 10th result 2022 will be announced in a press conference. It is expected that, it will begin at 11 AM and the results will be announced. 

    • 29 Jun 06:13 AM

      What does it take to Top HPBOSE 10th Exam? Know it from a Topper

      Check out this video in which you will meet HPBOSE 10th Toppers from last year. These bright young students share how they managed to beat the competition and emerge a the top in the HP Board Class 10 Results

    • 29 Jun 05:59 AM

      What is the minimum pass percentage in HP Board Class 10th Result 2022?

      The students need to score at least 33% marks in individual papers and in aggregate to pass the Class 10 HPBOSE board exams. 

       

    • 29 Jun 05:48 AM

      How To Download HPBOSE 10th Result Marksheet?

      Once released, the HP Board marksheet 2022 will be available to download on the official website -  hpbose.org. They will be able to download their digital marksheet by using the required credentials - roll number. 

    • 28 Jun 08:32 PM

      Online HPBOSE 10th Result Login Window

      Students will have to use their roll number to check the HP Board class 10th results 2022. Check the online login window below - 

      HP Board 10th Result 2022 

    • 28 Jun 08:10 PM

      Where to get HO Board 10th result 2022 original marksheet?

      As of now, the online HPBOSE 10th result 2022 term 2 will be provisional in nature. Students can collect HP board original mark sheets from schools after the declaration of HPBOSE class 10th result 2022. 

    • 28 Jun 07:58 PM

      What Credentials required to check HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022?

      To check the HP Board class 10th results 2022, students need to enter their roll number and other details in the login window. The online HPBOSE HP board 10th Class result 2022 will be available on the official website - hpbose.org. 

    • 28 Jun 07:40 PM

      Grading System in HPBOSE result 10th

      Grades

      Grade Points

      Marks Range

      A1

      100

      91-100

      A2

      90

      81-90

      B1

      80

      71-80

      B2

      70

      61-70

      C1

      60

      51-60

      C2

      50

      41-50

      D

      40

      33-40

      E1

      C

      21-32

      E2

      C

      00-20

    • 28 Jun 07:14 PM

      What Details Will Be Mentioned in HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Term 2?

      After the declaration of HP Board 10th results, students will be able to download the digital marksheet. The online HP Board 10th class result marksheet will likely to have these details -

      • Name
      • Roll Number
      • Subjects
      • Marks scored in Theory
      • Marks in Practical Exams
      • Subject wise marks
      • Total Marks
      • Division
      • Status

    • 28 Jun 06:53 PM

      HP Board 10th Result 2022 To Be Announced at hpbose.org

      The officials will announce the class 10th HP Board result 2022 in online mode on the official website - hpbose.org. Check image of the website below - 

      HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 

    • 28 Jun 06:32 PM

      Where To Check HP Board Class 10 result 2022?

      As per updates, the students can check as well as download their HP Board digital marksheet from the below-mentioned websites -

      • hpbose.org
      • Results.gov.in
      • results.nic.in 

    • 28 Jun 06:22 PM

      HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow at 11 AM

      As per reports, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educational (HPBOSE) will declare the class 10th result 2022 tomorrow at 11 AM. Students can check their results in online mode at hpbose.org. 

    • 28 Jun 06:20 PM

      How To Check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022?

      To check Himachal Pradesh class 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official website, they can go through the video to know complete details -

    • 28 Jun 06:17 PM

      HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow

      As per the updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educational (HPBOSE) will be releasing the HP Board class 10th result 2022 tomorrow. Students will be able to check and download the HPBOSE 10th result marksheet at the official website.

