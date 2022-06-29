HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Check HP Board Class 10 Result Direct Link Here

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022, HP Board Class 10 Result Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HPBOSE 10th result today in online mode for the students. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 87.5% in HPBOSE 10th result. As After the declaration of HP Board class 10th result, students can check the same at - hpbose.org. To download the HPBOSE Class 10 results, students need to use their login credentials such as roll number in the login window. However, to be among the first students to get their hands on HPBOSE 10th Result 2022, they can opt to check their results on jagranjosh.com. In fact, on this page and at the below-given link, the HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be made available first, most likely even ahead of the official website.
Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Over 1.15 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th board exam. To pass the Class 10 Himachal Pradesh board exams, the students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in practical and theory exams separately. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms. The HPBOSE term 1 result was announced on 10th February. However, there will be no separate announcement for HP 10th result 2022 Term 2. HP board results for class 10th 2022 term 2 will include details such as student’s personal details, subject-wise marks, and overall marks of HPBOSE 10th exam.
29 Jun 11:39 AMHP Board Class 10th Toppers
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks / Percentage
|
Rank 1
|
Priyanka
|
693 Marks / 99%
|
Rank 1
|
Devangi Sharma
|
693 Marks / 99%
29 Jun 11:35 AMKey Statistics of HP Board 10th Result 2022
|
Detail
|
Number
|
Students Appeared
|
90375
|
Students Passed
|
78573
|
Students Failed
|
9571
|
Students with Compartmental Result
|
1409
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
87.50%
29 Jun 11:34 AMHPBOSE Class 10th Marksheet
Students can check their Himachal Board class 10th result here on this page. The HP Class 10th marksheet will look like the image provided below -
29 Jun 11:32 AMHP Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics
As per the data available, a total of 90375 students appeared for HP board 10th examination this year, of which 78573 have passed, 9571 failed and 1409 have been placed in the compartment category.
29 Jun 11:26 AMHP Board Class 10th Result 2022 Link Active
Students can now check their HPBOSE class 10th result 2022 here on this page by using their roll number in the login window provided on this page.
29 Jun 11:19 AMPriyanka and Devangi Sharma Secures 99 percent in HP Board 10th Results
Going as per updates, this time Priyanka and Devangi Sharma have topped in the HP board class 10 results. They have secured 693 marks.
29 Jun 11:16 AM11 boys and 67 girls in top 10 in HPBOSE 10th Result 2022
As per the reports, this time in top 10 HP Board class 10th ranks, there are 67 girls and 11 are boys.
29 Jun 11:13 AM87.5 percent Students Pass in HP Board 10 Result 2022
As per media reports, the overall pass percentage in HP board 10th result 2022 is 87.5%.
29 Jun 11:10 AMHP Board 12th Result 2022 Website - hpbose.org not working
As per the recent updates, the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board is not working. It now says “service unavailable”. Check image below -
29 Jun 11:07 AMWhere to get roll number to check HPBOSE 10th result 2022?
To check the HP Board result 2022, students will have to use their roll number in the login window. The roll number will be mentioned on the Himachal Pradesh class 10th admit card.
29 Jun 10:57 AMHPBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 Shortly
HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022 2nd term result will be announced shortly now. To access the HP 10th result, the login credentials including roll number will have to be used.
29 Jun 10:51 AMHP Board 10th Result Marksheet
After the announcement of the Himachal Board class 10th result 2022, students can download the digital marksheet from the official website. The HPBOSE 10 result marksheet will look like the image provided below -
29 Jun 10:38 AMHow To Check HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2022?
Over 1.15 lakh students are waiting for HPBOSE result Class 10 2022. The official HP board 10th result 2022 term 2 date and time is 29th June 2022 at 11 AM. Check the video below for complete details -
29 Jun 10:34 AMGet List of Websites To Check HP 10th Result Here
To check the HP 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the different websites -hpbose.org. They can also check their HPBOSE 10th results - jagranjosh.com.
29 Jun 10:28 AMRe-evaluation of HPBOSE HP board 10th results 2022
In case students are not satisfied with their Class 10th marks, then they can apply for a re-evaluation of answer sheets. Completed details on the re-evaluation process will be announced at the result press conference.
29 Jun 10:16 AMWhen will be HPBOSE release the Class 10th Result 2022?
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 10th result today at 11 AM in online mode. Over 1.15 lakh students have appeared for the class 10th board exam and can check their result on the official website.
29 Jun 09:59 AMHow can I check my HP 10th Result?
You can check your Himachal Board class 10th result 2022 by visiting the official website - hpbose.org. However, in case of any technical problems and to overcome this, students are advised to check their HPBOSE Results on jagranjosh.com. They need to use their login credentials to download the marksheet.
29 Jun 09:41 AMWhen will 10th class result be declared 2022 HP board?
As per the recent updates, the HPBOSE class 10th result will be declared today on 29th June 2022. The board will announce the HP Board 10th result in online mode at the official website.
29 Jun 09:32 AMHP Board Class 10 Pass Percentage
As per the data released, the pass percentage recorded in the year 2021 was 99.7%. In 2020, overall 68.11% of students pass in the exam. In 2019, 2018 and 2017, the pass percentage was recorded at 60.79%, 63.39% and 67.57% respectively.
29 Jun 09:09 AMWhen Where and How to check HP Board Class 10 Results 2022?
The board will release the HPBOSE 10th result in online mode on the official website - hpbose.org. Students further have to use their login credentials to check and download their HP Board 10th result 2022.
29 Jun 08:50 AMHP Board 10th Result 2022 at hpbose.org
To check the HPBOSE class 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official website - hpbose.org. On that page students will have to click on the result tab provided above on that page. Further, the result page will appear on the screen. Check the image below, where HP 10th result will be available -
29 Jun 08:30 AMList of Websites To Check HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Results 2022?
Students will be able to check the Himachal Pradesh class 10th result 2022 on different websites as well as on this page. Check below the list of websites where students can check HPBOSE term 2 class 10th result -
29 Jun 08:13 AMPress Conference for declaration of HP board 10th Result 2022
As per reports, the HPBOSE class 10th result 2022 will be announced in a press conference. It is expected that, it will begin at 11 AM and the results will be announced.
29 Jun 06:13 AMWhat does it take to Top HPBOSE 10th Exam? Know it from a Topper
Check out this video in which you will meet HPBOSE 10th Toppers from last year. These bright young students share how they managed to beat the competition and emerge a the top in the HP Board Class 10 Results
29 Jun 05:59 AMWhat is the minimum pass percentage in HP Board Class 10th Result 2022?
The students need to score at least 33% marks in individual papers and in aggregate to pass the Class 10 HPBOSE board exams.
29 Jun 05:48 AMHow To Download HPBOSE 10th Result Marksheet?
28 Jun 08:32 PMOnline HPBOSE 10th Result Login Window
Students will have to use their roll number to check the HP Board class 10th results 2022. Check the online login window below -
28 Jun 08:10 PMWhere to get HO Board 10th result 2022 original marksheet?
As of now, the online HPBOSE 10th result 2022 term 2 will be provisional in nature. Students can collect HP board original mark sheets from schools after the declaration of HPBOSE class 10th result 2022.
28 Jun 07:58 PMWhat Credentials required to check HPBOSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022?
To check the HP Board class 10th results 2022, students need to enter their roll number and other details in the login window. The online HPBOSE HP board 10th Class result 2022 will be available on the official website - hpbose.org.
28 Jun 07:40 PMGrading System in HPBOSE result 10th
|
Grades
|
Grade Points
|
Marks Range
|
A1
|
100
|
91-100
|
A2
|
90
|
81-90
|
B1
|
80
|
71-80
|
B2
|
70
|
61-70
|
C1
|
60
|
51-60
|
C2
|
50
|
41-50
|
D
|
40
|
33-40
|
E1
|
C
|
21-32
|
E2
|
C
|
00-20
28 Jun 07:14 PMWhat Details Will Be Mentioned in HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Term 2?
After the declaration of HP Board 10th results, students will be able to download the digital marksheet. The online HP Board 10th class result marksheet will likely to have these details -
28 Jun 06:53 PMHP Board 10th Result 2022 To Be Announced at hpbose.org
The officials will announce the class 10th HP Board result 2022 in online mode on the official website - hpbose.org. Check image of the website below -
28 Jun 06:32 PMWhere To Check HP Board Class 10 result 2022?
As per updates, the students can check as well as download their HP Board digital marksheet from the below-mentioned websites -
28 Jun 06:22 PMHPBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow at 11 AM
As per reports, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educational (HPBOSE) will declare the class 10th result 2022 tomorrow at 11 AM. Students can check their results in online mode at hpbose.org.
28 Jun 06:20 PMHow To Check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022?
To check Himachal Pradesh class 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official website, they can go through the video to know complete details -
28 Jun 06:17 PMHPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow
As per the updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Educational (HPBOSE) will be releasing the HP Board class 10th result 2022 tomorrow. Students will be able to check and download the HPBOSE 10th result marksheet at the official website.