HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2022: Get List of Websites To Check HP Board 10th Result Here

HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2022, HP Board 10th Result Link: As per the updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon announce the HP Board class 10th result in online mode. After the declaration of HPBOSE 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official website - hpbose.org to check. Apart from the official website, a direct link to check HPBOSE 10th result will be available on this page too. Students will have to use their roll number to check the HP board 10th class result 2022.

Apart from this, the HP Board 10th result 2022 can also be accessed through SMS and students can get their results in offline mode from their respective schools. As per the details shared by HPBOSE, a total of 1.15 lakh students have appeared for class 10th exam. This year, the board conducted the HP Board 10th exams in 2 terms. Students must note that, the Himachal Pradesh 10th result 2022 will be treated as the final results, which will have the performance of the student in both the terms.

Himachal Board class 10th exams were conducted between 26th March to 13th April 2022 in offline mode. Once announced, students can check HPBOSE 10th results 2022 on the official site and some other third party websites using the login credentials. Students can check HP Board result 2022 on the below-mentioned websites -

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

Check Latest Updates on HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 Here

What Are The Alternatives Ways To Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2022?

To get Himachal Board Class 10 result through the official websites, the students need to enter their roll number. Apart from the official website the HP Board 10th result 2022 will be available through SMS. To check the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th result via SMS, students need to follow the below-prescribed format -

Open the SMS application



Type ‘HP<space>10-digit exam roll number’



Send it to 56263



The HP board result will be sent via SMS.

How To Download HPBOSE 10th Result 2022?

The HP Board 10th result 2022 would be made available online for students to view and check on the official website of the board at hpbose.org. Students will need their exam roll number and other credentials to log in and check their HPBOSE Class 10th results. The digital marksheet of HP Board will appear on the screen. Candidates must take a printout and download it for future reference.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Grade System

Grades Grade Points Marks Range A1 100 91-100 A2 90 81-90 B1 80 71-80 B2 70 61-70 C1 60 51-60 C2 50 41-50 D 40 33-40 E1 C 21-32 E2 C 00-20

