HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Today: HP Board Class 10 Results likely to be Declared Soon at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Today: The long wait for HP Board Class 10 Results 2022 is likely to end soon as HPBOSE is expected to announce Secondary Class Results today. Yes, on 28th June, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPOBSE) is expected to declare the HP Board 10th Results 2022 today soon. While an official confirmation from HPBOSE’s Dharamshala office is still awaited, media reports have claimed that the HP Board 10th Class Results will be declared soon, most likely in the first half of the day by the board.

Where to check HPBOSE 10th Result 2022?

Once declared, students will be able to check HPBOSE 10th Results 2022 via the official website - hpbose.org. However, this website ends to suffer from technical problems and to overcome this, students are advised to check their HPBOSE Results on jagranjosh.com. To simplify the process, HP Board 10th Result 2022 checking links are also provided below, where HP Board Results will be made available first, before any other portal.

1.16 Lakh Students Await HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2022

As per the number and statistics shared by HPBOSE, a total of 1.16 lakh students have appeared for the Secondary Class Exam this year from the hill state and are now waiting for the HP Board Class 10 Results 2022. The Term 2 Exams of HPBOSE were held in April - May 2022 and the results being declared today will be for all the students who have appeared of the exam this year.

HPBOSE 10th Result to Consist of Term 1, Term 2 Marks

For 2022 session, the HPBOSE 10th Exam 2022 was held in a bifurcated format due to the threat of the pandemic. HPBOSE decided to hold Term 1 Exam in Nov-Dec 2021 while the Term 2 Exam was held recently for April-May 2022 months. Earlier, HPBOSE 10th Term 1 Result was declared in February 2022 and the result being declared today would be Term 2 Results. However, the results being declared today will be final in nature and consist of marks scored by students in both Term 1 and Term 2 exams 2022. Therefore, the HBPOSE 10 Result 2022 Marksheet issued to students will be final results along with passing certificate.

