ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2023 on July 5, Check Details Here

ICAI CA Intermediate Final Result 2023: Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the Chartered Accountants (ICAI CA) intermediate and final Result on July 5, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA intermediate exams conducted from May 3 to 10 and May 12 to 18, 2023 for groups 1 and 2 and the ICAI CA final exams conducted from May 2 to 9, 2023 for group 1 and from May 11 to 17, 2023 for group 2 can visit the official website on July 5, 2023, to check their results.

To check the ICAI CA intermediate and final results, students are required to enter their registration number and roll number in the result link provided on the official website. Candidates can check their ICAI CA intermediate and final results through the link provided on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also check their exam results through the link available here.

ICAI CA Official Notification - Click Here

How to Check ICAI CA Inter and Final Result 2023

The intermediate and final ICAI CA examination results will be announced on July 5, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check their inter and final exam results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA result link provided

Step 3: Enter the inter/ final registration number and roll number in the result link

Step 4: The CA inter and final exams will be displayed

Step 5: Download the ICAI CA exam results for further reference

Candidates are advised to download the CA exam scorecard for further purposes. The ICAI CA intermediate and final exam scorecard download link will be available on the official website for the students.

