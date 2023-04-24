ICAI CA June 2023: Foundation Mock Test Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA June 2023 Mock Test: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will be conducting the ICAI CA series 1 mock test for the June 2023 CA Foundation exams today. The mock test link will be available on the BoS Knowledge Portal on the official website.

Students appearing for the ICAI CA exams to be conducted from June 24 to 30, 2023 must make sure that they attempt the series 1 mock tests to familiarize themselves with the mode of exam and the pattern. The answer key of the mock test will be available on the official website shortly after the mock tests are completed.

ICAI CA June 2023 exam mock test will be available on the official website - icai.org from 2 to pm onwards. Candidates will also be able to attempt the mock test through the link given here.

ICAI CA Mock Test June 2023 Series 1 - Direct Link

ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2023 - Mock Test Schedule

The ICAI CA June 2023 exam mock test will be conducted from April 24 to 27, 2023. Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA foundation mock test can check the schedule below.

Date Time Subject April 24, 2023 2 pm to 5 pm Paper-1: Principles and Practice of Accounting April 25, 2023 Paper-2: Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting April 26, 2023 2 pm to 4 pm Paper-3: Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning & Statistics April 27, 2023 Paper-4: Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge

ICAI CA Foundation Mock Test 2023 - Instructions

Candidates taking the ICAI CA foundation exam mock test must check the following instructions

Question Papers for each subject will be uploaded on the BoS Knowledge Portal -

boslive.icai.org

The question papers will be uploaded by 1:30 pm.

Students are required to download and attempt the papers within the time period provided.

Answer keys will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of the commencement of the exams.

