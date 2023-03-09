ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Correction Window: As per the latest updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the application edit window for CA May June 2023 Exam tomorrow i.e. March 10, 2023, by 11.59 pm. Thus, candidates who wish to make modifications to the ICAI CA May June 2023 application form must do the same before the deadline. They can visit the official website i.e. icai.org for corrections.

Candidates need to log in with their registered ID and password to make corrections to the application form. It must be noted that the authorities may not provide any further extensions regarding the same. Thus, the editable details must be verified and changed (if needed). Candidates can check out the steps to edit here.

How to Edit ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Form?

The authorities will close the ICAI CA May June 2023 application correction window tomorrow i.e. March 10, 2023. Thus, candidates who wish to make the required changes can follow the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the examination section

Step 3: Now, click on Examinations May/June 2023

Step 4: Enter the registered ID and password

Step 5: ICAI CA May June 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Step 6: Make the required changes

Step 7: Preview and submit the modified details

ICAI CA May June 2023 Exam Dates

According to the updates, the Foundation course examination will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. The Inter-course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 6, 8, and 10 and for Group 2 on May 12, 14, 16, and 18.

However, the final course exam for Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, and Group 2 is scheduled for May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The admit card for the exams will be released a few days before the exam.

