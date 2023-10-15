  1. Home
  3. ICAI CA November 2023 Exam Date Revised Due To Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

ICAI CA November 2023 Exam Date Revised Due To Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

CA Exam Postponement: ICAI has postponed the Chartered Accountant November exams in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh due to legislative assembly elections. In these states, the ICAI CA exam will be held on November 19, 2023. Check the postponement notice here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 15, 2023 11:43 IST
ICAI CA November Exam 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountant (CA) November exams in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. According to ICAI, the CA November 2023 exams in these states have been postponed due to legislative assembly elections. The exams scheduled to be held on November 7 and 17 in some specific exam centres in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will now be conducted on November 19, 2023. 

The exam venue and timings will remain unchanged. While announcing the exam postponement, the ICAI also stated that the admit cards issued earlier will remain valid for the rescheduled exams. Candidates can download the ICAI CA November 2023 admit card online at: icai.org. 

ICAI CA November 2023 Revised Exam Dates 

The ICAI CA final, group I, paper 4 (Corporate and Economic Laws) paper set to be held on November 7 in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon has been postponed to November 19. Check the table for detailed information: 

Exam City

Date of election 

Exam & paper 

Rescheduled date 

Chhattisgarh State, Phase I

(Examination Centre at

Rajnandgaon)

November 7, 2023

Final, Group I,

Paper 4, (Corporate and Economic Laws)

November 19, 2023

Chhattisgarh State, Phase II 

(Examination Centers at

Bilaspur, Durg, Raigarh and Raipur)

November 17, 2023

Intermediate,

Group II, Paper 8

(Financial

Management &

Economics for

Finance)

November 19, 2023

Madya Pradesh State

(Examination Centres at

Bhopal, Burhanpur,

Chhindwara, Gwalior, Indore,

Jabalpur, Katni, Khandwa,

Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam,

Rewa, Sagar, Satna and

Ujjain)

November 17, 2023

Intermediate,

Group II, Paper 8

(Financial

Management &

Economics for

Finance)

November 19, 2023

ICAI CA Nov Exam 2023 Reschedule Tweet 

The ICAI CA 20233 exams for November 7 and November 17 have been rescheduled to November 19, 2023. Check tweet and notice pdf below: 

No change in any other ICAI CA Exam Date 2023

ICAI further stated that there will be no change in any other dates except November 7 and 17, 2023 exams. The exams will be conducted between 2 to 5 PM while the exam for papers 3 and 4 for the foundation course will be conducted between 2 to 4 PM and the final elective exam will be conducted from 2 to 6 PM. 

