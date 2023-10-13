HSB Launches India’s First 2-Year MBA in Product Management Course, Get Details Here

MBA in Product Management: Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB) has launched a two-year MBA in Product Management at its campus in Jaipur's JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU). The two-year MBA programme is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and accredited by NAAC with an A rating.

This MBA programme with specialisation in project management is based on the curriculum certified by the International Software Product Management Association (ISPMA). The first batch of the program will commence in June 2024. Admission will be given based on CAT, SET, GMAT, GRE and tests conducted by HSB.

MBA in Product Management to be taught by Industry Experts

The MBA Project Management programme will be taught by Hans-Bernd Kittlaus, chairman of ISPMA as well as other industry experts from global MNCs and well-funded startups. The general management courses will be taught by pedigreed faculty from leading B-schools in India and abroad while the leadership courses will be taught by veterans from organizations like McKinsey, Infosys etc, HSB director Sujit Kumar informed.

Product Management's Role in Today's Corporate Landscape

Announcing the program at a private hotel, HP Singhania, Vice Chairman and MD of JK Paper and Pro-Chancellor of JKLU, said, that the modern business world is developing rapidly and to keep pace with this pace, 'innovation' is very important. Moreover, customer expectations are also constantly changing, hence the role of product management has become very important for companies. But, the matter of concern is that there is a lack of formal comprehensive education for product managers, due to which companies are not able to invest in product management and thereby their growth. Recognizing this need of the industry, the programme has been started to contribute to making India a global digital power.

Admission in 2-Year MBA in Product Management

HSB Director Sujit Kumar said, that for admission to the programme, along with the entrance examination, Statement of Purpose (SOP) and personal interview will also be conducted. He said it would be necessary to have a graduation degree with 60% marks. Preference will be given to candidates from the Science, Technology and Mathematics fields. It will be necessary to have 60% marks in classes 10th and 12th. At least two years of experience will also be necessary for admission. Students taking admission will also be given scholarships as per merit and qualification.

Product Management is aligned with the globally recognized ISPMA Curriculum

HSB Director Sujit Kumar said the subject of Product Management has been developed based on the curriculum of the globally recognized International Software Product Management Association (ISPMA) which is taught by Hans-Bernd Kittlas, Chairman of ISPMA and industry experts from multi-national companies and funded startups. There will be a six-month internship program for the students in the second year. So that they will get better placement.

Dr. RP Singhania, Chairman and MD, JK Tire and Industries and Pro-Chancellor, JKLU, who was present at the launch of the programme, said that product Management is a distinct subject which is different from business strategy, design, sales, marketing and technology. This course is designed to empower students to make informed business decisions by learning cutting-edge and industry-relevant skills. JKLU Vice Chancellor Dr. Dheeraj Sanghi was especially present on this occasion.