ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Register for Round 1 Till Dec 15 at icarexam.net

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates (OUT): Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) counselling dates for round 1, 2, 3, 4 and mop-up round. Along with the ICAR AIEEA UG counselling dates 2022, the seat matrix has also been released at icarexam.net. Candidates can register for ICAR AIEEA UG counselling from today.

The last date to register for ICAR AIEEA UG counselling is December 15, whereas they can fill their choices till December 16, 2022. Earlier, the ICAR AIEEA UG rank card 2022 was released on November 26. While NTA announced the ICAR UG AIEEA result 2022 on November 1.

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates For Round 1

Events Dates ICAR AIEEA UG counselling registration December 9, 2022 (Today) Last day to register for ICAR AIEEA UG counselling December 15, 2022 Last date to fill choices December 16, 2022 ICAR AIEEA UG seat allotment and uploading of documents December 19, 2022 (5 PM onwards) Last date to upload documents online December 21, 2022 Last date of document verification December 23, 2022 Last date of re-submission of documents by candidates December 24, 2022 Last day of of Verification of re-submitted/remaining documents by the Universities December 24, 2022 Last date of seat acceptance and fee deposition December 26, 2022 Last date of fee reconciliation and online reporting by the Universities December 27, 2022

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates For Round 2

Events Dates ICAR AIEEA UG seat allotment and uploading of documents December 30, 2022 Last date to upload documents online January 2, 2023 Last date of document verification January 4, 2023 Last date of re-submission of documents by candidates January 5, 2023 Last day of of Verification of re-submitted/remaining documents by the Universities January 5, 2023 Last date of seat acceptance and fee deposition January 6, 2023 Last date of fee reconciliation and online reporting by the Universities January 7, 2023

How To Register for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling?

The counselling registration for ICAR AIEEA UG for round 1 has started in online mode. All the qualified candidates can register for ICAR AIEEA UG till December 15 at the official website. To register for ICAR counselling, candidates need to use their login credentials created while filling the application form. It is mandatory for the candidates to register themselves for the online ICAR counselling, as there are no direct admissions after the entrance examination.

