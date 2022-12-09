    ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Register for Round 1 Till Dec 15 at icarexam.net

    ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates (OUT): ICAR has released the ICAR AIEEA counselling schedule along with the seat matrix at icarexam.net. Candidates can register for ICAR AIEEA UG counselling round 1 till Dec 15. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Dec 9, 2022 18:54 IST
    ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates (OUT)
    ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates (OUT)

    ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates (OUT): Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) counselling dates for round 1, 2, 3, 4 and mop-up round. Along with the ICAR AIEEA UG counselling dates 2022, the seat matrix has also been released at icarexam.net. Candidates can register for ICAR AIEEA UG counselling from today. 

    The last date to register for ICAR AIEEA UG counselling is December 15, whereas they can fill their choices till December 16, 2022. Earlier, the ICAR AIEEA UG rank card 2022 was released on November 26. While NTA announced the ICAR UG AIEEA result 2022 on November 1. 

    ICAR AIEEA UG Counselling 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates For Round 1 

    Events 

    Dates 

    ICAR AIEEA UG counselling registration

    December 9, 2022 (Today)

    Last day to register for ICAR AIEEA UG counselling

    December 15, 2022

    Last date to fill choices 

    December 16, 2022

    ICAR AIEEA UG seat allotment and uploading of documents 

    December 19, 2022 (5 PM onwards)

    Last date to upload documents online

    December 21, 2022

    Last date of document verification

    December 23, 2022

    Last date of re-submission of documents by candidates

    December 24, 2022

    Last day of of Verification of re-submitted/remaining documents by the

    Universities

    December 24, 2022

    Last date of seat acceptance and fee deposition

    December 26, 2022

    Last date of fee reconciliation and online reporting by the Universities

    December 27, 2022

    ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates For Round 2

    Events 

    Dates 

    ICAR AIEEA UG seat allotment and uploading of documents 

    December 30, 2022

    Last date to upload documents online

    January 2, 2023

    Last date of document verification

    January 4, 2023

    Last date of re-submission of documents by candidates

    January 5, 2023

    Last day of of Verification of re-submitted/remaining documents by the

    Universities

    January 5, 2023

    Last date of seat acceptance and fee deposition

    January 6, 2023

    Last date of fee reconciliation and online reporting by the Universities

    January 7, 2023

    How To Register for ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling? 

    The counselling registration for ICAR AIEEA UG for round 1 has started in online mode. All the qualified candidates can register for ICAR AIEEA UG till December 15 at the official website. To register for ICAR counselling, candidates need to use their login credentials created while filling the application form. It is mandatory for the candidates to register themselves for the online ICAR counselling, as there are no direct admissions after the entrance examination. 

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates Not To Release This Week, NTA Report

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification