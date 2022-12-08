JEE Main 2023 Dates Not To Release This Week, Report

JEE Main 2023 Updates: Going as per media updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will not announce the registration and exam dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 this week. As per reports, NTA will release the JEE Main dates soon, but it has not been decided yet. Also, it is expected that JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January and April next year.

Once the JEE Main 2023 dates are released, the NTA will upload the schedule at -jeemain.nta.nic.in. In 2022, the JEE Main was held in two sessions to ensure that the dropout number decreased, specifically after the COVID-19 pandemic. The JEE Main engineering entrance test is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at IIITs, NITs and other participating institutions.

When Will JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates Be Announced?

As of now, no official notification has been released regarding the exam dates of JEE Main 2023. It was being speculated that the complete schedule and JEE Main exam dates would be released by this week. However, as per some media reports NTA official Chief Vineet Joshi informed that “We will release the dates soon, but it has not been decided yet. So, we will not release information (about the schedule) this week.”

The aspirants will have to wait for some more time to get an official update on the engineering entrance test. JEE Main 2023 notification will be released on nta.ac.in and the registration process will start at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Last year, JEE Main was held between June 20 and 29, while the second session was held from July 21 to 30, 2022.

Fixed Calendar For NTA Exams - JEE Main, NEET and CUET 2023

As per reports, it is expected that the Education Ministry may release a fixed exam calendar for JEE Main, NEET and CUET 2023. University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a committee that is working on the fixed exam calendar for JEE Main, NEET, and CUET 2023. The NTA exam calendar is expected to help those appearing for the exams to prepare better.

