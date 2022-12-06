JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2023 Dates: Govt To Release Fixed Calendar For NTA Exams, Schedule By This Week

JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2023 Exam Dates: According to media updates, the government is planning to release a fixed calendar for major undergraduate exams in India. Competitive entrance exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) are expected to have a fixed calendar from 2023.

The Education Ministry will share the details related to streamlining JEE Main, NEET, and CUET 2023 exams anytime soon. The exam schedule for admissions to medical, engineering and undergraduate colleges is expected to be released by this week. Candidates can check the JEE Main, NEET and CUET 2023 dates - nta.ac.in.

Fixed Calendar for JEE Main, NEET, and CUET 2023 Exams

As per reports, the fixed calendar for NTA exams will be prepared for more clarity regarding the dates and admission schedule. The JEE Main, NEET, and CUET 2023 calendar is expected to help those appearing for the exams to prepare better. University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a committee that is working on the fixed exam calendar for JEE Main, NEET, and CUET 2023.

UGC Chairman on JEE Main, NEET 2023 Exam Dates

As per media reports, earlier, the UGC chairman stated - “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formed a committee involving experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) who have extensive experience in conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023). They are working on a time plan for all the exams, including NEET, JEE and CUET.”

JEE Main, CUET 2023 Exam Dates

Going as per media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main registration dates by this week. Apart from that, CUET UG is also likely to be conducted between 3rd week of April and 1st week of May 2022. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. Once the dates for JEE Main, CUET exam is released, candidates can check the same at - nta.ac.in.

