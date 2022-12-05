CUET 2023: Schedule Expected to be announced Soon, Check at cuetsamarth.edu.in

CUET 2023: According to latest media reports, the CUET 2023 Examination schedule is expected soon. The complete schedule for the CUET 2023 exams will be announced by the National Testing Agency.

CUET Exams were introduced this year for admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the central universities and other state and national universities. Admissions to all the central universities and a few of the other universities were made mandatory this year with the CUET Scores.

Who can apply for CUET

CUET 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in universities and colleges across the country. Candidates who have completed their class 12 exams and those who are appearing for the class 12 exams in 2023 are eligible to appear for the CUET 2023 exams.

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 50% marks in their class 12 exams in order to be considered for admissions based on CUET Exams. Along with the schedule of the CUET 2023 exams, the National Testing Agency will also be releasing the eligibility criteria for students applying for the exams.

CUET 2023 Syllabus

The CUET 2023 exams will be conducted based on the syllabus followed by class 12 students. Based on their choice of subject for their undergraduate admissions candidates can prepare for the CUET exams. Previous year exam toppers have advised that candidates can stick to the NCERT textbooks and follow the same syllabus of their class 12 board exam.

The students will be tested on two domains - General and Subject Related. In the General section, candidates will have to answer General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, and Logical and Analytical Reasoning. In the subject-wise test, candidates will be asked questions from Chemistry, Physics, Maths, Accountancy, Economics, and other subjects.

