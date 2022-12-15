ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Registration For Round 1 Ends Today, Apply Soon at icarexam.net

ICAR AIEEA UG Counselling 2022: As per the schedule, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will close the counselling registration window for ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) round 1 today, December 15. Candidates can complete the ICAR AIEEA UG counselling registration online at the official website - icarexam.net. Also, they can fill their ICAR AIEEA UG choices till December 16, 2022.

Candidates can register and fill out the choices by using their login credentials. Only those candidates who have qualified in the exam can complete the ICAR AIEEA UG counselling registration 2022. The officials will release the seat allotment result for round 1 on December 19, 2022. The ICAR UG AIEEA counselling will be conducted in four rounds excluding one mop round.

ICAR AIEEA UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Counselling Dates For Round 1

Events Dates Last day to register for ICAR AIEEA UG counselling December 15, 2022 Last date to fill choices December 16, 2022 ICAR AIEEA UG seat allotment and uploading of documents December 19, 2022 (5 PM onwards) Last date to upload documents online December 21, 2022 Last date of document verification December 23, 2022 Last date of re-submission of documents by candidates December 24, 2022 Last day of Verification of re-submitted/remaining documents by the Universities December 24, 2022 Last date of seat acceptance and fee deposition December 26, 2022 Last date of fee reconciliation and online reporting by the Universities December 27, 2022

How To Register for ICAR AIEEA UG Counselling 2022?

The candidates have to participate in the online ICAR UG counselling process 2022, as no seats will be allotted to them without registering for the same. They can go through the steps to know the ICAR AIEEA counselling registration 2022 process -

1st Step - Go to the official website of ICAR - icarexam.net.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on applicant login.

3rd Step - Now login with - application number, password and security code.

4th Step - On the new page, fill up the form, upload the prescribed documents and pay the registration fee in online mode.

5th Step - Now, submit the form and save it for future reference.

As per the information brochure, candidates who are registering for ICAR AIEEA UG counselling have to pay Rs.500 through online payment gateway of ICAR by using any Credit Card/RuPay Debit Card/Netbanking and UPI.

ICAR AIEEA UG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling

The choice filling of ICAR 2022 will start from December 16 in online mode. After completing the registration process for the counselling, the candidates will get options to choose the programmes and institutes for ICAR 2022 choice filling process. They need to select the desired programmes and institutes based on their overall merit rank and interest of study. Based on that ICAR AIEEA UG seat allotment result 2022 will be announced.

