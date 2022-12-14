DU PG 2022 Dates Revised for Admission Against 3rd Merit List, Check Schedule Here

DU PG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has revised the application deadline for DU PG admission 2022 against the 3rd list. According to the revised dates, the candidates can apply against the DU PG 3rd merit list 2022 till December 16 while the colleges will verify and approve the admission applications till December 17, 2022.

They can apply for DU PG admission 2022 at the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University has released the DU PG 3rd merit list for most courses in online mode at the official website. Recently, the university announced that it will conduct DU PG admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic year 2023-23.

DU PG Admission 2022 Dates

Events Dates Application deadline for DU PG admission against 3rd merit list December 16, 2022 (Till 11:59 pm) Verification and Approval of admissions of candidates who applied against 3rd merit list December 17, 2022 (Till 5 PM) Payment against 3rd merit list December 18, 2022

DU PG 3rd Merit List 2022

The university has earlier released the third PG merit lists for subjects - master of Arts (MA) in applied psychology, MA economics, MA geography, MA Hindi, MA History, MA linguistics, MA psychology, MA social work, MA Urdu, MA and master in science (MSc) Mathematics, MCA, MSc chemistry, MSc geology, MSc informatics, MSc mathematics education, master of operational research, post graduate diploma in cyber security and law (PGDCSL).

How to Download DU PG 3rd Merit List 2022?

The admission list has been released in online mode. Candidates can check their Delhi University PG 3rd merit list 2022 from the CSAS admission portal using the following steps -

1st Step - Go to the DU admission portal - admission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Postgraduate Admissions.

3rd Step - Now, click on Admission List from the drop-down menu.

4th Step - The DU PG admission lists will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Next, select the admissions list of DU PG.

6th Step - DU PG merit list will be given against each course offered.

7th Step - Download DU PG 3rd merit list pdf for future reference.

